Beats By Dre partners with TikTok and Ashnikko

Beats by Dre has teamed up with TikTok and Ashnikko on a new music video.



As part of the brand partnership, Ashnikko will call upon the TikTok community to be part of the track's music video which will be made using content created on the video-sharing platform.



The campaign celebrates the power of TikTok’s community and its ability to fuse creative expression and music.



Ashnikko kicks off the campaign by releasing new track Daisy. The video incorporates the four new PowerbeatsPro headphone colours, Glacier Blue, Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink and Lava Red.



Ashnikko said: “Daisy is my golden child and Beats really made this wild ass vision come to life.”



During a four-week period, Ashnikko will leverage her community of fans on TikTok, calling on content creators to participate in challenges designed to showcase creativity.



Each week a new challenge will be released that represents a new colour. Ashnikko and Beats will select the most creative entries. The final version, directed by Charlotte Rutherford, will showcase Beats product, the colour story and incorporate TikTok videos submitted during the campaign.



#BeatsDaisyChallenge goes-live on TikTok on July 11.