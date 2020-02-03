Boohooman unveils Lil Mosey collaboration

Boohooman.com has launched a new tracksuit collection with Seattle rapper Lil Mosey.

The artist becomes the latest musical face of the fashion retailer, which has previously collaborated with Deno, Mist, Rae, Sremmurd and French Montana, among others.

Bohooman CEO, Samir Kamani said: ‘‘We welcome Lil Mosey to the family with open arms. His eccentric, youthful style in addition to his undeniable talent makes him a great fit for us – having him collaborate with the brand at the beginning of 2020 really sets a precedence for what we are going to achieve this year. I’m excited for you all to see the edit.”

This collaboration feels natural to me Lil Mosey

Lil Mosey said: ‘‘If you aren’t wearing Boohooman, then what are you wearing? Bohooman is the drip, the brand is blowing up daily. This collaboration feels natural to me, where I am from tracksuits are core to a man’s style, I live in them – this edit just made total sense.”

Lil Mosey has 9,511,111 monthly listeners on Spotify, his biggest song on the platform is Noticed, from 2018, which has almost 350m plays.