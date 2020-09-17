BPI and Bowers & Wilkins announce partnership to celebrate music

The BPI and audio brand Bowers & Wilkins have announced the details of a long-term partnership, joining to create events aimed at celebrating music.

Running for three years in its initial phase, the collaboration will begin with the Hyundai Mercury Prize (September 24), following with National Album Day (October 10) and The Record Club, a fortnightly online event that celebrates album releases and record shops during lockdown. The brand will also work with the BPI to support initiatives, which will include supporting Mercury Prize artists, celebrating albums and record stores.

Executive vice president of product, brand and strategic partnerships, Dave Sheen, said: “Bowers & Wilkins have been delivering category-defining sound for over 50 years and, throughout that time, music has always been at the heart of everything we do. Everyone at Bowers & Wilkins is a passionate music lover, and it’s that passion that drives us to create the finest audio products possible. We want everyone to experience music the way it should be – as the artist intended.”

Chief executive BPI, BRIT Awards & Mercury Prize, Geoff Taylor, added: “As the BPI continues to build its role promoting British music at home and abroad, we are delighted to welcome Bowers & Wilkins to our family of events as a valued supporter of the recorded music community. The Hyundai Mercury Prize, National Album Day and The Record Club all celebrate the album as the ultimate expression of an artist’s creativity, while Bowers & Wilkins enables them to tell their stories in the highest possible audio quality. We look forward to working together to bring those experiences to more music fans.”