Breyner Baptista joins Blackstar Agency

Blackstar Agency has announced the appointment of Breyner Baptista as its new director of innovation & culture, Music Week can exclusively reveal.

Baptista will have a remit to broaden the agency’s reach and work on special projects and new partnerships. He will work on its panel series Blackstar Presents, which is based in Brixton, South London, with a winter wellbeing panel due on December 5.

Breyner has previously worked with Blackstar and returns following a stint in fashion marketing at Billionaire Boys Club, where he worked on campaigns for The War On Drugs, Mustafa and more. Previously, he has worked as an A&R, songwriter, and producer/artist, working with acts including Jessie Ware, Bakar, Ryan Ashley and the Paul Institute.

Breyner Baptista said: “I’m thrilled to rejoin Blackstar, especially as the agency enters such a pivotal phase. There’s a unique energy and purpose here that I’ve missed, and I’m excited to help drive initiatives that foster creativity, inclusivity, and innovation. We have an incredible opportunity to expand the reach of the agency, and I look forward to building on Blackstar's reputation while creating new connections and partnerships across the industry."

Olivia Hobbs, Blackstar’s founder & managing director, added: “Breyner has been a pivotal part of our team since shortly after I started Blackstar. His support has been instrumental in shaping the agency, and welcoming him into this new role is just the start as we look ahead to 2025.”

The agency’s recent projects include working with BMG on Kylie Minogue’s Tension II campaign and working with Sony on Perrie and Damiano David.