BRIT Awards confirms sponsors ahead of 'special celebration' in May

The BRIT Awards has unveiled its sponsorship partners for 2021, as Amazon Music and TikTok line up for the May ceremony.

Headline partner Mastercard returns for the 23rd year in a row, while Amazon Music is on board as Official Digital Music Partner for the second year running. TikTok also returns for a second year.

The Mastercard partnership supports fundraising for The BRIT Trust, while a new podcast series BRITs Top Table With Mastercard is launching next month.

Amazon Music will sponsor the Male and Female Solo categories at this year’s ceremony, which takes place on Tuesday, May 11 at London’s O2 Arena. TikTok sponsors the Breakthrough Artist category. Nominations for all categories will be unveiled tomorrow (March 31).

Griff was unveiled as the Rising Star winner earlier this month.

Speaking about the partnerships, Geoff Taylor, chief executive BPI & BRIT Awards, said: “We are thrilled that The BRIT Awards’ successful partnership with Mastercard is being extended for a record breaking 23rd year – it speaks volumes about their long term commitment to music and to the BRITs as the biggest night in British music. We are also delighted to welcome back Amazon Music as our Official Digital Music Partner. Amazon Music is one of the fastest growing music streaming services, with a broad fan base that matches perfectly with the BRITs audience. Finally, we are pleased that TikTok is returning for a second as a BRITs official partner, appropriately supporting our Breakthrough artist award, given their importance in highlighting new talent.”

Taylor added: “Music has rarely played a more important role in our national life than it has this past year, so The BRITs in May will take on a special significance as a celebration of the music and artists that helped us to get through lockdown. Together with our broadcaster ITV, it’s wonderful to have such committed partners on board who recognise the true value of music and the unique platform The BRITs give to it each year.”

Agnes Woolrich, head of marketing and communications, Mastercard UK and Ireland, said: “Music has never been more important with its power to connect and bring us together, and we’re delighted to sponsor The BRIT Awards for the 23rd year. This year might look a little different, but we’re excited to bring the biggest night in music, and Priceless moments big and small, to cardholders in new and exciting ways.”

Jillian Gerngross, director, Amazon Music Europe, added: “We’re thrilled to be an official partner for the second year in a row, celebrating the British music industry and some of the UK’s most loved artists. This year we’re excited to help bring fans closer to their favourite artists in even more ways, including the brand-new BRITs podcast. We’re looking forward to an amazing night of music.”

Paul Hourican, head of music operations UK at TikTok said: "We're delighted to partner with The BRIT Awards for the second year running and present the Breakthrough Artist category. 2020's BRITs live stream and #RedCarpetReady challenge ignited the passion and creativity of our community, placing TikTok at the heart of the industry's biggest night. A year on and TikTok's impact on the UK music industry is undeniable, helping break artists and their music and becoming the home for music discovery for fans the world over. Increasingly, UK Music starts on TikTok.”

