BRITs unveils 2025 trophy and confirms category list

The BRIT Awards has unveiled its new trophy for the 2025 event, with committee chair Damian Christian praising the design as “one for the history books”.

Designed by south London based artist Gabriel Moses, the trophies will be handed out to winners when the BRITs returns to the O2 on March 1 next year.

Moses, who has worked with Skepta, Little Simz, Burberry and more, took inspiration from his childhood and the sculptures his mother displayed at home to design the trophy.

Moses said: “To be listed alongside some of the greatest artists, designers, architects, such as Vivienne Westwood, Zaha Hadid, Anish Kapoor, is truly an honour and something I will always be grateful and proud of. To now have both Slawn, and this year also myself, in the same group as people that informed our/mine visual approach, puts lots of things in perspective and it is an amazing achievement across the board.”

Damian Christian, Atlantic UK’s managing director and president of promotions,and Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2024 said: "The BRITs always look to bring in the most interesting and trailblazing artists to put their own signature twist on the iconic statue, and this year, in Gabriel Moses, we have landed one of the most exciting and in-demand creative figures in the world. His extraordinary art and vision has taken him around the planet to work with the biggest names in music, fashion and sport, yet his style remains deeply rooted in UK culture as well as in his Nigerian heritage. We're delighted to have him on board and his sleek, striking, design will be one for the history books."

The BRITs confirmed the list of 16 categories for this year, all of which are voted on by the BRITs Voting Academy, with the Rising Star Award is decided by a separate panel. The event takes place on Saturday, March 1 and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

The 2025 categories are as follows:

Artist of the Year

Group of the Year

BRITs Rising Star

Best New Artist

Song of the Year with Mastercard

Mastercard Album of the Year

International Artist of the Year

International Song of the Year

International Group of the Year

Alternative/Rock Act

Pop Act

R&B Act

Dance Act

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Producer of the Year (honorary award as decided by a separate expert panel)

Songwriter of the Year (honorary award as decided by a separate expert panel)