BTS claim four awards at MTV EMAs, Hungary confirmed as 2021 host

BTS led the way at last night's 2020 MTV EMAs, picking up four awards at the high-tech ceremony.
The K-Pop stars took the awards for Best Song, Best Group, Best Virtual Live and Biggest Fans at the event, which was shot from multiple locations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hungary, which had been due to hold this year's awards, has now been announced as the host of the 2021 MTV EMAs.
Last night's event was hosted by Little Mix minus Jesy Nelson, who was absent due to illness. The girl group won Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland Act, while other winners included Karol G (Best Latin and Best Collaboration for Tusa ft. Nicki Minaj); Lady Gaga (Best Artist) DJ Khaled (Best Video), Yungblud (Best Push), Cardi B (Best Hip-Hop), Coldplay (Best Rock), and Hayley Williams (Best Alternative).
Little Mix incorporated augmented reality into their performance of Sweet Melody from the immersive "super stadium", appearing from an Incan inspired pyramid, complete with a squad of dancers and contortionists shot in London.
In addition Alicia Keys performed Love Looks Better, which saw the artist and her piano travel through Los Angeles at night, initially donning a studded mask that covered her entire face. Sam Smith performed Diamonds, ending with a call for equality, while DaBaby shed light on the social justice issues at the beginning of his medley.
Doja Cat, who took home the Best New award, opened the show by crawling out of a TV set onto a stage of daisies and grass for her performance Say So. Introduced by Dave Grohl, Yungblud performed a medley of his songs Cotton Candy and Strawberry Lipstick from London’s Roundhouse.
Other performers included Zara Larsson, Jack Harlow and Tate McCrae, while David Guetta, who took home the award for Best Electronic, performed Let’s Love live for the first time with Raye while immersed in an waterfall of lights in the pool of Hungary’s Széchenyi Bath.
DJ Khaled, who was awarded Best Video for his hit Popstar featuring Drake and starring Justin Bieber, introduced two spectacular performances that were shot in Miami - Karol G and Maluma.
The show also featured special appearances by Anitta, Anne-Marie, Madison Beer, Lewis Hamilton, Winnie Harlow, Aya Nakamura, Rita Ora, Roman Reigns, Bebe Rexha, and Big Sean, and included a tribute montage dedicated to late rock legend Eddie Van Halen featuring contributions from Tom Morello, St Vincent and Taylor Hawkins.
The 2020 MTV EMA official pre-game featured performances by Madison Beer, Why Don’t We, and 24kGoldn.
The MTV EMA Generation Change Award returned for a third year, this time to elevate and empower five, fearless women for their powerful work on the frontlines of the fight for racial and social justice across the world. Winners include Kiki Mordi, an investigative journalist fighting to end SARS in Nigeria; Temi Mwale, a racial justice campaigner in the UK; Catherhea Potjanaporn, a portrait photographer in Malaysia; Luiza Brasil, a fashion journalist in Brazil; and Raquel Willis, a Black transgender activist in the US. Each honoree was awarded a one-of-a-kind custom trophy created by Azarra Amoy, a British female artist known for her work in the Black Lives Matter movement in London.
Additionally, MTV celebrated all the local EMA winners from different countries around the globe from Spain to Latin America, to Hungary and Africa for the first time ever with an exclusive MTV International Facebook Live event before the show.
The full list of 2020 MTV EMA winners is below:
*indicates winner
Best Video
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled featuring Drake ’Popstar’ starring Justin Bieber*
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga*
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS – Dynamite*
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj*
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix*
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS*
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat*
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS*
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G*
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay*
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B*
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta*
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams*
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
Demi Lovato - I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe*
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD*
Best Virtual Live
BTS BANG BANG CON – The Live*
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
Best UK and Ireland act
Dave
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Little Mix*
Stormzy
PHOTO: Madison Phipps