BTS claim four awards at MTV EMAs, Hungary confirmed as 2021 host

BTS led the way at last night's 2020 MTV EMAs, picking up four awards at the high-tech ceremony.

The K-Pop stars took the awards for Best Song, Best Group, Best Virtual Live and Biggest Fans at the event, which was shot from multiple locations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hungary, which had been due to hold this year's awards, has now been announced as the host of the 2021 MTV EMAs.

Last night's event was hosted by Little Mix minus Jesy Nelson, who was absent due to illness. The girl group won Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland Act, while other winners included Karol G (Best Latin and Best Collaboration for Tusa ft. Nicki Minaj); Lady Gaga (Best Artist) DJ Khaled (Best Video), Yungblud (Best Push), Cardi B (Best Hip-Hop), Coldplay (Best Rock), and Hayley Williams (Best Alternative).

Little Mix incorporated augmented reality into their performance of Sweet Melody from the immersive "super stadium", appearing from an Incan inspired pyramid, complete with a squad of dancers and contortionists shot in London.

In addition Alicia Keys performed Love Looks Better, which saw the artist and her piano travel through Los Angeles at night, initially donning a studded mask that covered her entire face. Sam Smith performed Diamonds, ending with a call for equality, while DaBaby shed light on the social justice issues at the beginning of his medley.

Doja Cat, who took home the Best New award, opened the show by crawling out of a TV set onto a stage of daisies and grass for her performance Say So. Introduced by Dave Grohl, Yungblud performed a medley of his songs Cotton Candy and Strawberry Lipstick from London’s Roundhouse.

Other performers included Zara Larsson, Jack Harlow and Tate McCrae, while David Guetta, who took home the award for Best Electronic, performed Let’s Love live for the first time with Raye while immersed in an waterfall of lights in the pool of Hungary’s Széchenyi Bath.

DJ Khaled, who was awarded Best Video for his hit Popstar featuring Drake and starring Justin Bieber, introduced two spectacular performances that were shot in Miami - Karol G and Maluma.

The show also featured special appearances by Anitta, Anne-Marie, Madison Beer, Lewis Hamilton, Winnie Harlow, Aya Nakamura, Rita Ora, Roman Reigns, Bebe Rexha, and Big Sean, and included a tribute montage dedicated to late rock legend Eddie Van Halen featuring contributions from Tom Morello, St Vincent and Taylor Hawkins.

The 2020 MTV EMA official pre-game featured performances by Madison Beer, Why Don’t We, and 24kGoldn.

The MTV EMA Generation Change Award returned for a third year, this time to elevate and empower five, fearless women for their powerful work on the frontlines of the fight for racial and social justice across the world. Winners include Kiki Mordi, an investigative journalist fighting to end SARS in Nigeria; Temi Mwale, a racial justice campaigner in the UK; Catherhea Potjanaporn, a portrait photographer in Malaysia; Luiza Brasil, a fashion journalist in Brazil; and Raquel Willis, a Black transgender activist in the US. Each honoree was awarded a one-of-a-kind custom trophy created by Azarra Amoy, a British female artist known for her work in the Black Lives Matter movement in London.

Additionally, MTV celebrated all the local EMA winners from different countries around the globe from Spain to Latin America, to Hungary and Africa for the first time ever with an exclusive MTV International Facebook Live event before the show.

The full list of 2020 MTV EMA winners is below:

*indicates winner

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled featuring Drake ’Popstar’ starring Justin Bieber*

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga*

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite*

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj*

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix*

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS*

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat*

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS*

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G*

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay*

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B*

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta*

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams*

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato - I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe*

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD*

Best Virtual Live

BTS BANG BANG CON – The Live*

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

Best UK and Ireland act

Dave

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Little Mix*

Stormzy

PHOTO: Madison Phipps