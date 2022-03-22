CD Baby appoints Kevin Breuner to lead new artist engagement and education team

Music distribution company CD Baby has launched a new artist engagement and education team, which will be lead by DIY Musician podcast host Kevin Breuner.

The team will focus on supporting emerging artists entering the market.

Breuner said: “It's a really exciting time, but it's also a time where artists are expected to run their careers like a start-up. Gone are the days of an A&R person from a label showing up to a venue to see an ‘unknown’ artist with no audience to potentially sign them. We want to provide the guidance that makes artists feel empowered to create their own breakthrough moments.

“We want to be a resourceful guide through an increasingly fractured and complicated landscape,” he continued. “By investing in and uniting everything from our blogs, podcast, conference, and community, we hope to empower musicians with practical know-how and, hopefully, inspire them to pursue their musical ambitions and achieve success on their terms."

CD Baby president Joel Andrew added: “Kevin has used the DIY Musician podcast and blog, as well as our annual conference, to demystify distribution, monetization, and promotion and help make success in this atomised music economy – however an artist may define it – accessible to all artists, regardless of whether they use our services or not. Because we’re all artists ourselves, we see our mission as sharing what we know as broadly as possible. Now we’ll be able to bring even more energy to empowering and uplifting the diverse international community that CD Baby serves.”