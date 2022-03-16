Chivas whisky names Blackpink's Lisa as first female brand ambassador in Asia

Blended Scotch whisky Chivas has announced Blackpink’s Lisa as its new ambassador and the first female face of the brand in Asia.

Chivas has teamed up with Lisa as part of its new I Rise, We Rise campaign.

Lisa said: “After being on such a huge personal journey and hustling over the past few years, I want to inspire people to elevate themselves. It was a no-brainer to partner with Chivas, as their values are so closely aligned with my own, plus I’ve always been a whisky fan!”

The collaboration with the K-pop star launches with a TV spot, titled Chivas Regal x Lisa: I Rise, We Rise. Filmed on location in Seoul, South Korea, the ad, voiced by Lisa herself, explores her personal journey and sets a contemporary, luxury tone for the partnership.

Directed by Liukh, the ad features Lisa sipping a Chivas highball and encouraging viewers to make success on their own terms. This marks the start of a collaborative partnership between Lisa and Chivas, with further live events, activations and exclusive drops set to take place later in the year.

Chivas global marketing director Nick Blacknell said: “As we enter a new era for Chivas, it is important that we collaborate with people who share the same values as us. Lisa is a global superstar, and more importantly a role model for the next generation, which undoubtedly makes her the perfect spokesperson for our I Rise, We Rise campaign. Lisa has appeal across a number of passions including music and fashion, so the partnership comes as a natural next step for us as we continue to elevate Chivas to a new generation in Asia.”

The Chivas Regal x Lisa campaign will be rolled out across the Asia region via out-of-house advertising, TV, social, digital marketing and PR.