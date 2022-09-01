Dave, Little Simz, Cleo Sol among nominations for GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022

The shortlists for the 2022 edition of GRM Daily's Rated Awards have been revealed, with Dave, Little Simz, Cleo Sol, Digga D and more among the nominations.

Dave is recognised in six categories, with two nominations in Track and Video Of The Year as well as Album and Male Artist. The Streatham rapper’s chart-topping We’re All Alone In This Together is up against Cleo Sol’s Mother, Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Tion Wayne’s Green With Envy and M Huncho’s Chasing Euphoria, among others.

He is vying for Male Artist with Central Cee, Digga D, Russ Millions Potter Payper and more.

Little Simz and Cleo Sol are joined on the shortlist for Female Artist by Darkoo, Dreya Mac, FLO, Ivorian Doll, Mahalia, Miraa May, Ms Banks and Stefflon Don.

The seventh edition of the event, which is set to take place in October with the final date still to be confirmed, will also recognise the producers behind some of the biggest records of the past 12 months, with Inflo, Jae5, LiTek & WhyJay, P2J and Quincy Tellem among the nominees.

Honouring achievements from June 1 2021 to July 1 2022, each of the 10 categories is voted by the public, with voting now open via GRM Daily’s website. Breakthrough, Mixtape, Video, Personality and Radio DJ categories will also be contested on the night. Voting closes on September 21.

Channel 4 is supporting the Personality category, while YouTube Shorts is supporting Female and Video Of The Year. The live event is set to feature a range of performances and will be broadcast exclusively on E4.

GRM Daily founder and recent Music Week digital cover star Koby ‘Post’ Hagan said: “I’m proud to be returning with our seventh Rated Awards and bringing an even more incredible show to screens this year.”

