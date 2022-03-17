Deezer opens new Paris headquarters with art show

Deezer has celebrated its 15th anniversary by opening new headquarters in central Paris.

The opening featured a display of international artists including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, OrelSan and Stromae, as well as up-and-coming French musicians November Ultra and Barbara Pavi, exhibited in each window of the building.

The new headquarters were opened by CEO Jeronimo Folgueira. The Deezer team were also joined by the French Secretary of State in charge of Digital Transition and Electronic Communications, Cédri O.

Jeronimo Folgueira said: “Deezer is the home of music in the heart of Paris. Today marks an incredible leap forward in Deezer’s growth story, as we ourselves moved to a new home. We are a truly Parisian company and we are proud to open this new state-of-the-art headquarters to act as a place to bring technology and music together. Deezer is all about using technology and innovation to help local and global artists, both globally recognised and the latest emerging talent, reach their audiences."

The building that is now Deezer’s new headquarters was originally designed and built by 19th century architect Baron Georges Eugène Haussmann, who created many of the iconic cream-coloured apartment buildings in Paris.

"The global music streaming service’s seven-storey, 70,000 square foot headquarters has been designed with flexibility, culture and experience in mind," said a statement. "Each floor has been created as a ‘hackable’ space with adaptable floor plans providing future flexibility for teams, while supporting agile ways of working."

The lower level features a multi-use community zone, for teams to enjoy breakfast meetings in the morning, hackathons in the afternoon, and live music in the evening. Each meeting room is named after a singer or band featured on the streaming platform.

A large rooftop terrace also boasts 360-degree views of Paris with sights to the Eiffel Tower on one side and Sacre Coeur on the other. The HQ hosts a full recording studio, podcast booth, and gym and fitness area.

The building has been redesigned to be sustainable. The new HQ has achieved HQE status - a French environmental certification for buildings that are environmentally friendly. This includes using Geothermal Wall Technology for heating and air conditioning, two bioroof installations to encourage green spaces and urban biodiversity, off-site micro-composting for all organic waste, and sponsored beehives.