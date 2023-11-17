Dolby teams with Ed Sheeran on global brand campaign

Dolby Laboratories has partnered with Ed Sheeran on its latest global brand campaign, Love More in Dolby.

In this first instalment of the campaign, Sheeran stars in a short concert vignette exploring his single Magical from Autumn Variations, Sheeran’s seventh studio album.

Directed by Grammy-nominated music video director and filmmaker Colin Tilley, the piece explores how Dolby Atmos unlocks artistic expression while visualising how fans can enjoy Sheeran’s music even more when experienced in Dolby.

“When Dolby Atmos first came out, I remember going around a mate’s house and trying it out and thinking ‘this is amazing,’” said Ed Sheeran. “Seeing companies like Dolby continue to make music better pushes me as well because when you are in the studio, you want to make something that sounds perfect. I think it’s incredible that Dolby Atmos is pushing music to new boundaries.”

Sheeran fans can dive deeper into Magical through an exclusive Dolby Atmos-powered digital fan destination. The site also features a behind-the-scenes interview where Sheeran discusses his first experience with Dolby Atmos, his approach to making music, and the creative direction behind this latest ballad.

The digital fan experience launches today in the US and UK, and will launch in France, Spain and Germany on November 27.

Music in Dolby Atmos immerses the listener in the song, revealing details with added clarity and depth. Sheeran’s music is available in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music, Amazon Music and Tidal.

“Today, we kick off the celebration of Love More in Dolby with Ed Sheeran, one of the most remarkable global artists of our time,” said Todd Pendleton, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Dolby Laboratories. “In this latest spotlight, we take viewers on a journey exploring the artistry of Ed’s latest song Magical while visually illustrating how Dolby Atmos unlocks a more intimate listening experience, which allows fans to love their favourite artist even more when experienced in Dolby."