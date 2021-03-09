Dua Lipa launches Evian campaign featuring a capella performance of Levitating

Ahead of a confirmed performance at the Grammys on Sunday (March 14) where she’s up for six awards, Dua Lipa has released a new a capella performance of Levitating as part of an advertising campaign for Evian.

Evian has launched its new Drink True platform, with a campaign featuring Dua Lipa, who’s a global ambassador for the company. The documentary-style film follows Dua Lipa in real time, as she walks on stage to complete a soundcheck.

Evian partnered with award-winning director Vincent Haycock on the new commercial.

Dua Lipa said: “I had so much fun filming the new Drink True ad for Evian. Stripping everything back to a beautiful and calm flow felt refreshingly different. It’s not often I get the chance to pause and sing my music a cappella, so I hope the fans enjoy it. Being part of this campaign means a lot to me; I have always found that being true to myself is extremely empowering and I love that it is important to Evian as well.”

Shweta Harit, VP of marketing at Evian, said: “Dua Lipa’s iconic music and raw talent make her the perfect match for our uniquely-sourced Evian natural mineral water. At Evian we believe in empowering, liberating and greatly improving both people and the planet. We owe everything to nature, so in accordance with the Drink True campaign, it’s important to be honest and transparent about how we continue to deliver our natural mineral water in a more sustainable way.”

In the new short film, Dua Lipa is seen drinking Evian natural mineral water from a bottle made from 100% recycled plastic.

Dua Lipa recently passed a million album sales in the UK.