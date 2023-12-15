'Fashion is incredibly useful for storytelling': Sarina Clark on Studio Inside Out's artist strategy

Communications agency Inside Out recently launched its new creative agency, Studio Inside Out. It encompasses creative direction and commissioning, as well as brand strategy and partnerships for artists and special projects.

Studio Inside Out offers a suite of creative services including creative direction and commissioning for artwork, music videos, press photos and social assets. The agency also works with artists on brand strategy and partnerships, offering a bespoke approach which encompasses gifting and dressing alongside partnerships.

Working alongside founder and director Adrian Read is head of creative Sarina Clark, who joined from Murray Chalmers PR where she worked on campaigns for Kylie Minogue, Yoko Ono, photographer Greg Williams, fashion label Applied Art Forms and more.

Beth Morrison has joined the team as creative manager. Previously at Sony’s 4th Floor Creative, she worked across campaigns for Headie One, Biig Piig and Mimi Webb.

The team also appointed recent London College of Fashion graduate Ella Vinell to the role of creative intern. Vinell was previously at fashion publicity firm Agency Eleven.

Studio Inside Out is working with a network of artists on a partnership basis, as well as a number of artists across the wider agency roster. Recent work includes London Fashion Week strategy for Jacob Lusk of Gabriels, content creation for Warner Records and Dua Lipa’s London launch of single Houdini and an Armani Exchange x Hunger collaboration for Dirty Hit artist Mac Wetha.

Sarina Clark and Beth Morrison

The publicity arm Inside Out's clients include Lady Gaga, Kelis, Lily Allen, Wolf Alice, Lorde, Beabadoobee, Robyn, Rachel Chinouriri, Alt-J, Sherelle, Mogwai, Bloc Party, Sigur Rós and more.

Here, Sarina Clark opens up about the suite of services, the link between fashion and music, and the global potential for artists…

What are the overall ambitions for the creative studio, how do you plan to develop this side of the business?

“We’d love to continue working with exciting talent – helping them realise their vision, create compelling visuals and connect them with new partners and audiences. Working alongside the publicity team, we want these added creative services to solidify Inside Out as a truly full service agency. We can work with our talent on everything from crafting their core narrative to then translating it to visuals, media and fostering connections with brand partners, which can amplify it even more.”

Is it a challenge in terms of maintaining quality at a time when there are so many demands for content from all the digital platforms?

“We try to be intentional with our work and create assets that help tell a story rather than filling a short-term need for content where possible. That being said, we understand it’s important for artists to have a consistent feed of new content to share with fans, especially those who are still developing a social media presence, so we try to take time at the start of a campaign to plot out meaningful moments where we can create great content that fits the world we’re building.

“With developing artists where the budgets are tighter, we utilise the moments where we’ve brought on a great creative team, including stylist, hair and make-up artist, by capturing content at the fitting and during the mood-boarding process.”

How significant are the opportunities in the brand partnership space, are there any projects in development?

“It’s clear to see that there are significant opportunities in the brand partnership space, from looking at the faces that are fronting the biggest campaigns to who is walking the most exciting shows at Fashion Week. From a talent point of view, these can be hugely beneficial – both financially but also in terms of gaining cultural capital and building a media presence.”

When we work with an artist on their creative, the styling and fashion is an essential component of our strategy and direction Sarina Clark

How can fashion and music complement each other? What are the benefits to artists and labels, particularly in terms of content for media and social platforms?

“Fashion is an incredibly useful tool for world building and storytelling. When we work with an artist on their creative, the styling and fashion is an essential component of our strategy and direction.

“There is a benefit for the artists in attending these events but also being seen at these events – both on socials and in media. It serves as a point of difference for these artists and further pushes through their own visual narrative.”

Jacob Lusk was part of London Fashion Week. What’s his unique appeal for fashion brands?

“We’re working with Jacob Lusk of Gabriels on his wider fashion strategy, and our first project was programming a great first London Fashion Week run with him. Outside of being an incredible performer, I think Jacob’s appeal is in his sense of style and infectious personality. We pulled together a schedule for Jacob which included front row attendance at Richard Quinn, Harris Reed and Ahluwalia, as well as a great selection of evening events and parties.”

What are brands looking for when it comes to music?

“From our experience, brands are looking for an authentic partnership. They want to work with talent who actually love the product, label, etc. And from the talent’s perspective, it’s ideal when you get to work with collaborators that align with your own values and beliefs too, especially when you’re trying to build your own personal brand.”

Are there opportunities to include music performance in fashion shows and events?

“Absolutely. Music has always played an important role in presenting a new collection and a live musical performance brings an added touch of theatre. It’s hard to not mention Lily Allen’s performance at the Chanel show in 2010 and then, more recently, FKA Twigs’ incredible performance at the Valentino show.

How are you hoping to take this global with music and fashion?

“Naturally the borders placed between music and fashion territories have become less pertinent in recent years. Brands are seeing the benefit in connecting with a new territory via working with an exciting name that resonates in that location. We’d love to offer this on a global scale.”