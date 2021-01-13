FIFA launches entertainment strategy with Universal Music Group

FIFA is launching FIFA Sound, a new entertainment strategy designed to create connections between football and music fans with the involvement of players and artists.

The PlayOn podcast is the first of the new initiatives that FIFA will be launching in 2021 and beyond as part of its strategic collaboration with Universal Music Group for Brands.

Hosted by Universal Music Group’s artist Liam Payne and co-hosted by sports broadcaster Jaydee Dyer, the FIFA PlayOn Podcast pairs star football players with award-winning musicians. In each episode, celebrated footballers from around the world will discuss transformative moments from their careers – on and off the pitch – through the songs that have provided a soundtrack to their lives.

Guest pairings for the opening episodes include Ivan Rakitic & Morat, Carli Lloyd & Rachel Platten and Asisat Oshoala & Tiwa Savage.

Guests in future episodes will include Deyna Castellanos, Lele Pons, Wretch 32 and more.

“FIFA’s vision is to make football truly global, accessible and inclusive,” said Jean-Francois Pathy, FIFA’s director of marketing. “The crossover between football and music underscores this wider cultural relevance. Both are universal languages and have the power to create unrivalled emotions. It’s a natural fit to bring them together. It’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm around the launch of this strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead to connect people through inspiring human stories.”

Olivier Robert-Murphy, EVP of Universal Music Group for Brands, said: “We’re delighted to be able to launch this collaboration between FIFA and Universal Music Group, which brings together two of the world’s biggest and most influential passion points – football and music – to create a series of unique fan experiences. Starting with the launch of the PlayOn Podcast series, these initiatives will showcase the symbiosis and shared bonds between the world’s best footballers and musicians alongside the fans that idolise them globally.”

Liam Payne said: “I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been working on with FIFA. The PlayOn Podcast has been such a journey – it’s been awesome having these incredible players and special guests come together and exchange life experiences from both on and off the pitch, all through the lens of music.”

PlayOn launched today (January 13), and is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and other podcast players.