Five up-and-coming artists named winners of Fender's Player Plus Studio Sessions

Five emerging artists from across the UK and Ireland have been named as winners of Fender’s Player Plus Studio Sessions: Powered by Fender.

As part of a partnership with five recording studios, Fender has offered up-and-coming musicians the chance to win 10 free hours of studio time, a Player Plus Series guitar or bass, and mentorship from industry professional Ari Herstand (author of How To Make It In The Music Business).

Of the applicants to the scheme, five have been chosen as winners by a global panel of judges, including Fender CEO Andy Mooney, Fender VP of marketing and head of artist relations Matt Watts, and lead vocalist and guitarist of Wolf Alice Ellie Rowsell.



The winners are:

Lemonade Shoelace, Dublin

Go To Girl, Edinburgh

Callum Pitt, Liverpool

Deuxes, London (pictured)

Teeff, Sheffield

The studios they will be working with are:

Camden Recording Studios, Dublin

Chamber Studio, Edinburgh

Coastal Sound, Liverpool

RAK Studios, London

Steelworks Studios, Sheffield

The scheme follows the launch of Fender Next in 2019, a programme geared towards supporting the development of new artists.