For The Record (November 5): Primary Wave, Rhino Entertainment, Baby Shark, Kiss Nights and more

Music Week’s round-up of essential music biz stories you might have missed...

Primary Wave and Olivia Newton-John partnership

Independent publisher, Primary Wave Music Publishing, and four-time Grammy winner Olivia Newton-John have announce a partnership that includes the catalogue of masters and publishing assets owned by Newton-John as well as Grease and Xanadu hits including Oscar-nominated Hopelessly Devoted To You.

Newton-John said: "I'm excited about this partnership with Primary Wave as it will not only help introduce my music to new generations but, it will also allow us to create wonderful projects and opportunities for my long-time fans to enjoy all over again in new ways - whilst also bringing new music to them at the same time!"

CEO & founder, Primary Wave Music Publishing, Lawrence Mestel added: "I have admired Olivia for many decades. Her artistry, philanthropy, and grace as a human being are second to none. She is the definition of an iconic artist who transcended the music business at her peak. We are so happy to welcome Olivia Newton-John to the Primary Wave family."

Rhino and Avenue Records reunite

Warner Music Group’s catalogue label, Rhino Entertainment, has reunited with Avenue Records in a worldwide licensing deal. The deal includes recordings from War, Eric Burdon, Jimmy Witherspoon, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Redbone, Circle Jerks, Funkadelics, New Riders Of The Purple Sage and many more. Rhino was previously the home of Avenue’s catalogue from 1992-2010.

Rhino president, Mark Pinkus, said: “I could not be happier to announce Avenue Records’ return to Rhino. I had the pleasure of working with Jerry Goldstein and Glenn Stone on many incredible projects in their previous time with us and know we will achieve even greater heights with this new partnership. WAR’s music continues to endure 50 years later, and I look forward to perpetuating their incredible legacy with great releases while also connecting the band’s legendary catalogue of hits with new fans around the world.”

Baby Shark breaks YouTube record

Kids and family entertainment brand, Pinkfong, has revealed that the Baby Shark Dance has broken YouTube records, as it has become the most-viewed YouTube video in history taking the spot from Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito. The song has now received a RIAA Diamond certification (11x Platinum) situating itself amongst the likes of Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga. In the UK it has received a BRIT certification of 2x Platinum. The news arrives as Relentless Records prepares to release a Baby Shark EP in December.

Managing director, Relentless Records, Shabs Jobanputra, said: "We are very proud at Relentless Records/Sony Music to have built a great global partnership with the Pinkfong/SmartStudy team. It has been very inspiring to watch something that brings so much fun to so many people become such a worldwide record"

Kiss radio reveals Kiss Nights

Kiss radio station has announced a new evening programme with Kiss Nights. Kicking off on Monday, November 9, the new show will air at 9pm Sunday-Thursday and 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and see curators, DJs and presenters focus on drum and bass, Afrobeats, grime, hip-hop, house, garage and more. In October Kiss had its 35th anniversary since its launch as a pirate station, and the new show will see 11 new programmes introduced. It follows the launch of the Kiss Breakfast Show with Jordan & Perri, a new weekend line-up, early Breakfast with Tatum McGreal and The Kiss Hype Chart powered by Shazam with Tinea Taylor.

KISS content director, Rebecca Frank, said “This is another real moment in 2020 for us at KISS. Reinvigorating our specialist line up is all about authentically reaching diverse audiences UK – something we are passionate about every day. This army of talent will naturally work together to create more opportunities for new artists to be played, for content to be indulged and to make sure we are giving space to emerging sounds.”

Be Yourself Music appointment



Following five years in the position of senior label and promotions manager, and senior PR and event manager at Armada Music, Nicole Hofman is taking on a new role as creative music director at Be Yourself Music. In her new role, Hofman will oversee Be Yourself Music’s output and musical direction of its subsidiaries.

On her appointment, Hofman said: “I have known [its founder] Dick de Groot and his Be Yourself team for over a decade now and have worked with them before during my time at Flamingo Recordings. I’m happy to join the group and excited to step into my new role as Creative Music Director as I start this new adventure.”

WOMAD festival to go ahead

The Worlds Festival, WOMAD, has announced it will be going ahead with its WOMAD Burbuja Gran Canaria - Las Palmas De Gran Canaria festival from November 19-22, 2020, in and around the Santa Catalina Park. For more than 25 years, WOMAD Burbuja Gran Canaria - Las Palmas De Gran Canaria has been the finale of the festival, and will be a celebratory event after an incredibly difficult year for the live and events sector. The site will be COVID sage with three bubble stages and performers from across Spain and the islands as well as international artists.

WOMAD International Director Chris Smith said: “We have been working towards this festival for many months during a hard year. To get the go ahead brings excitement and a commitment to creating a safe festival and a template for safe events to start again the world over. Thereby, raising the spirits of our partner communities and laying the foundation for a creative future.”