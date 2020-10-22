For The Record (October 22): Tidal, Ingrooves, Deezer, SoundCloud and more

Music Week’s round-up of essential music biz stories you might have missed...

Tidal Connect

Tidal has announced the launch of its brand new HiFi casting technology, Tidal Connect. The new technology is available on the streaming service and is the ‘first and only’, allowing users to stream directly to connected devices. Tidal HiFi members will now be able to stream from their chosen device, using the app as a controller. Tidal COO, Lior Tibon, said: “Tidal consistently looks for opportunities to normalize and elevate the HiFi listening experience, with its chief aims being uncompromised high-fidelity sound and seamless access to entertainment. Tidal Connect offers HiFi members another route to discovery, making it easier to control music on a preferred device and motivating users to use Tidal as intended, wherever and whenever.”

Ingrooves sign Ubiquity Records deal

Ingrooves Music Group has revealed it has signed a global distribution deal with Ubiquity Records including its Luv N’ Haight sub-label and CuBop. Ubiquity Records was founded in 1990 by Michael McFadin, and has a catalogue of almost 10,000 songs. The deal will see new releases from Chico Mann and Mike James Kirkland & Cold Diamond & Mink.

Deezer partners with ADE

Streaming service Deezer has partnered with Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) to hold ADE’s annual conference and festival, which saw its launch on October 21. The partnership has allowed dance fans to watch all the events on a live video streamed powered by Deezer. Amongst master classes, performances and speaking sessions, fans are also invited to explore the ADE channel on Deezer with 40 global DJ curated playlists.

iMusician instant mastering

iMusician, the Swiss-based global music distributor, has launched a brand-new pay-as-you-go system to create an instant mastering service. Now independent artists and labels are able to release studio-quality tracks at a lower rate than studio mastering. The service uses AI technology, and allows artists to master tracks quickly offering a variety of results before purchasing.

SoundCloud DJ

SoundCloud has launched an unlimited offline access feature to its DJ performance software integrations. Now creators can save unlimited tracks locally from SoundCloud’s catalogue for use in select DJ applications. SoundCloud DJ is available with Virtual DJ now, while Cross DJ and Denon DJ are due to be added in the near future.

Black Rock signings

Mark Knight (owner of Toolroom), Rodriguez Jr. and Mark Jenkyns, Squire, Piero Pirupa, Harrison BDP and Jacky have all signed to Black Rock publishing, it has been announced. Black Rock is the electronic music publishing service for Sentric, and has signed these producers in exclusive songwriting agreements. Sentric’s director of electronic music, Mark Lawrence, said: “We established our Electronic Music division with the aim of delivering world class services for all producers, artists, songwriters and businesses, whatever their size, location or experience.

“The development of Black Rock’s ‘concierge service’ has positioned a powerful offering in the marketplace. With a full suite of direct global royalty collections, fully resourced creative development, and proactive, personal sync services, our talented roster is growing fast and making incredible music. It’s great to be able to work with such respected names. There are many more exciting announcements to come. Watch this space.”