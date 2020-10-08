For The Record (October 8): John Lennon's Imagine piano, MePlaylist, Sony/ATV, IFPI, Nettwerk, Snapper

Music Week’s round-up of essential music biz stories you might have missed...

John Lennon Imagine piano on show for fans

George Michael’s Estate has loaned the piano John Lennon wrote Imagine on to Liverpool’s Strawberry Field exhibition to mark Lennon’s 80th birthday. The piano is an upright Steinway, purchased by Michael in 2000 and was toured globally as a symbol of peace by Michael in the early 2000s. John Lennon’s sister Julia Baird, said: “Bringing John’s piano to Strawberry Field for the first time to mark what would have been his 80th birthday is a wonderful gesture - one that will bring joy to the hundreds of thousands of people who visit Liverpool every year to get closer to the history of The Beatles and John’s legacy.”

MePlaylist’s new execs

Matthew Knowles and Michael Kay Kiladejo have been appointed to brand new global executive roles for MePlaylist – the Nigerian streaming platform. Knowles will become President, Global Marketing and Communications while Michael Kay Kiladejo will take on the role of President, Global Licensing and Content Acquisition.

Sony/ATV for HypeBrawl soundtrack

Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Sony Music Masterworks have announced a partnership as they plan to work on the upcoming soundtrack for HyperBrawl Tournament (Music From The Video Game). The union will see them publishing and release the soundtrack, set to be available October 16; it’s lead single The Journey Begins will be available October 9.

Streaming manipulation

The IFPI (representing the recorded music industry globally) and its Brazilian national group, Pro-Música Brasil have joined forces to act against ‘streaming manipulation sites’ in Brazil. Streaming manipulation involves creating artificial plays on tracks, which ultimately alters chart and royalty accuracy. The actions they have taken against these sites have seen multiple sites cease to offer manipulation services. Chief executive of IFPI, Frances Moore, said: “Brazil’s vibrant and streaming-led music market is providing increasingly exciting and diverse opportunities for its artists and fans to share and enjoy music. Streaming manipulation must not be allowed to undermine these developments by depriving creators of revenue and misleading consumers.”

Nettwerk Records signing

London singer-songwriter Tom Speight is the latest signing to join Nettwerk Records. Speight has garnered over 140 million Spotify streams having released a range of EPs and a full-length album. Director of A&R for Nettwerk, Sameer Sadhu, said: “We’re are excited to have Tom join the Nettwerk family. Tom has this incredible ability of walking into a room (well, a virtual room in these strange times) and leaving everyone wanting to see him win. We’ve watched Tom with admiration over these last years, really fine tune his artistry, now crafting mind-blowing songs and records. We can’t wait to work alongside Tom in growing his audience far and wide.”

Snapper Music global deal

Snapper Music has announced a worldwide deal with Porcupine Tree to represent their Transmission label. Porcupine Tree and Snapper have held close ties since the release of Stupid Dream in 1999, and the label later acquired their early work on the Delerium label in 2006. The first release on Transmission will see a deluxe 13 CD Porcupine Tree box set, which brings together the band’s recordings from 1992-97. Snapper Music MD, Frederick Jude, said: "20 years on we greatly appreciate the successful working relationship we have maintained with the band."