For The Record (September 10): Sony/ATV, Tunecore, Audoo, Songtradr and more

Music Week’s round-up of essential music biz stories you might have missed…

Sony/ATV signing

Emma Rosen, songwriter, artist and producer, has signed a worldwide co-publishing deal to Sony/ATV it has been announced. The Canadian-born Rosen has collaborated with Scooter, James Carter, Tokio Hotel, and most recently co-wrote Control by Zoe Wees.

Tunecore and Believe expands

Digital music distribution and publishing administration company, TuneCore, has announced it has expanded its communications team, making Maria Ho-Burge Global Communications Director. Tunecore was purchased by Believe in 2015 and this expansion is set to mirror Believe’s expansion.

Audoo’s three new appointments

Music monitoring startup Audoo has made three new appointments. Alexi Cory-Smith, Cliff Fluet and Adam Parness, will join the advisory board, working with the Audoo team to aid in strategy, networking and elevating the business.

Songtradr partners with Jaxsta

Music licensing marketplace, Songtradr, has partnered exclusively with music credit database, Jaxsta, to provide a solution to artists and musicians in collecting missing revenue. The partnership will see Songtradr’s neighbouring rights identification with Jaxta’s credits metadata.

Octiive and Onescreener partnership

Octiive, a digital music distribution platform has partnered with Onescreener, a site builder for artists to allow artists to build sites, broadcast remote live shows and incorporate music, photos and booking request forms.

Milk & Honey sign J White

J White Did It has signed a worldwide management deal with Milk & Honey Management, its founder Lucas Keller has announced. White has worked with Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane and more and will be managed by Chad Wes.

The Style Council release greatest hits

Paul Weller’s The Style Council will release Long Hot Summers, an anthology featuring their greatest hits and more on October 30. The release is also in promotion with a Sky Arts documentary about the band which will be