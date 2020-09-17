For The Record (September 17): Beatport, Kobalt, Deezer, SiriusXM and more

Beatport dances into new genres

In an effort to expand its genre categories, Beatport has announced it will now include dance/electro pop amongst its offering. Astralwerks, FFRR, Ministry of Sound, Mom+Pop and Ultra will be amongst the record labels adding releases to the genre.

Xite expansion

Music video service Xite has expanded into Canada with its interactive app and is now available on Videotron Helix. Customers have access to up to 100 curated music video channels, with interactive features including the Mixer where users can specify the genre, decade and style to their preference.

Kobalt signs Pulitzer Prize winner

Michael R Jackson, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, has signed a deal with Kobalt, entering in a global publishing deal. Jackson is a playwright, composer, and lyricist and this deal will see Kobalt handle his publishing administration, creative services and sync for his catalogue and future works.

Babz Inc signs The Futuristics

Multi-platinum songwriting and production team The Futuristics (Alex Schwartz and Joe Khajadourian) have signed a new management deal with Babz Inc. The duo have worked on hits for G-Eazy, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Flo Rida and more.

Deezer takes you across the globe

With brand new feature the Country Selector, Deezer can take music fans across the globe so that users can choose music and podcast content from the country of their choice. Curated playlists, charts and shows will also be available while language preferences will remain the same with each country the user selects.

Rotor Videos

Alex Branson and PJ Dulay and have been announced as the new senior business development execs for Rotor Videos, an AI app that helps in the creation of music videos. The new appointments arrive following the triple-digit revenue growth the company reported during lockdown.

SiriusXM CEO retires

Jim Meyer, the CEO of SiriusXM, has announced he will be retiring at the end of 2020 as he moves into a new role as chairman of the SiriusXM board. Jennifer Witz, who currently holds a role as president in sales, marketing, and operations, will succeed Meyer.