For The Record (September 24): Sony/ATV, Amazon Music, Big Machine, AIR Studios, SoundExchange, BIMM, HyperTribe

Music Week’s round-up of essential music biz stories you might have missed...

Sony/ATV CEO Jon Platt joins Berklee board

Jon Platt, chairman and CEO of Sony/ATV has joined the Berklee board of trustees beginning October 1. Since joining Sony/ATV Platt has promoted BAME executives and grown the representation of women on its leadership team. Berklee president, Roger H Brown said: ““We’re looking forward to having Jon Platt serve on the board of trustees. He is a visionary who brings strong leadership and business expertise that are essential in connecting our students to the ever-evolving music industry.”

Amazon Music reveals Latin platform

Amazon Music has announced the launch of Amazon Music Lat!n set to be a global ‘destination and brand’ for Latin music fans, including 100 new and reimagined playlists, Amazon Original songs, artist videos, interviews, documentaries podcasts and more. Today fans can hear a new Amazon Original song from Maluma, as he offers an acoustic version of Hawái.

Big Machine promotion

Allison Jones has been promoted to executive vice president, A&R at Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) it has been announced. Jones has worked at BMLG for 12 years, most recently working as senior vice president, A&R. Her new role will see her lead the A&R team for the entire BMLG roster including Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Rascal Flatts, Midland, Carly Pearce and many more. “Allison Jones is one of those extremely rare A&R executives who just knows when it comes to great artists and great songs. Our success together has left an indelible mark on this era of Country Music,” said BMLG president and CEO, Scott Borchetta.

AIR Studios acquires Alchemy

Recording facility AIR Studios has announced it has acquired Alchemy Mastering, now branded as Alchemy Mastering at AIR. AIR will continue to master while expanding its Lyndhurst site facilities, while Alchemy team led by founder Barry Grint will stay at Hammersmith, looking to move into HQ in the future. AIR has worked with David Bowie, George Michael, Nile Rodgers and more while Barry Grint has works with George Ezra, Prince, Oasis and many more.

SoundExchange on its new appointment

President and CEO of SoundExchange, Michael Huppe has released a statement on the appointment of Shira Perlmutter to Register of Copyrights: “Shira Perlmutter’s extensive background both in government and the private sector makes her an inspired choice to be the Register of Copyrights. Her experience as chief policy offer at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, overseeing intellectual property policy at Time Warner, and advising the World Intellectual Property Organization in Geneva gives her the diverse background and expertise to help guide copyright policy and create procedures and practices. Her appointment reflects the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden’s commitment to setting the highest standards for U.S. copyright policy, and we look forward to working with Shira as we strive for a more fair, equitable and modern copyright system.”

BIMM’s new Talent Match service

Launching October 5, Talent Match will be a brand new and free recruitment service by BIMM to help connect employers with its graduates, for “immediate access to qualified talent.” The new service will be open to all employers who can offer paid, entry-level jobs across office support, artist management, events, journalism, social media, PR, copyright, sync, publishing, distribution, royalties, content creation, streaming, digital marketing and other early career opportunities. It will be led by BIMM Talent Manager Catriona Lundie-Loggie, and will also aim to support students with graduate internships, teaching positions and studio work.

HyperTribe launches Women in Music mentorship

HyperTribe has revealed the launch of its Women in Music free four-week mentorship programme. It invites female musicians to sign up with confirmed members including Grammy-nominated Kelli-Leigh, Joy Crookes, Caswell, Jessica Winter, Tamzene, Chloe Diana, Malynda Hale, Camden Cox and Grace Grundy with more yet to be announced.