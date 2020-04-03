Former ERA chairman Paul Quirk dies after short illness

The Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) has paid tribute to its longest-serving chairman Paul Quirk, who has died following a short illness.

Quirk, who was succeeded in the role by James Morton in 2018, died at home yesterday (April 2) after a battle with cancer.

ERA CEO Kim Bayley said: “ERA is indebted to Paul Quirk. Not only was he a strong and passionate voice for music retailers for more than three decades, he was the longest-serving chairman of ERA itself, a prime mover behind Record Store Day in the UK and a mentor to countless people across the industry. He will be missed right across the business for his enthusiasm, humour and passion for record retailing.

"On a personal level, I worked alongside Paul for 16 years of my 17 years at ERA and he was not only a sharp and knowledgeable chairman, but a true friend who was unstinting in his support. On behalf of everyone at ERA, I would like to send our sincere condolences to his family and in particular, his beloved wife Sheila.”

ERA will make a further statement later today.