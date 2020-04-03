Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Former ERA chairman Paul Quirk dies after short illness

April 3rd 2020 at 11:37AM
Former ERA chairman Paul Quirk dies after short illness

The Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) has paid tribute to its longest-serving chairman Paul Quirk, who has died following a short illness. 

Quirk, who was succeeded in the role by James Morton in 2018, died at home yesterday (April 2) after a battle with cancer.

He will be missed right across the business for his enthusiasm, humour and passion for record retailing

Kim Bayley

ERA

ERA CEO Kim Bayley said: “ERA is indebted to Paul Quirk. Not only was he a strong and passionate voice for music retailers for more than three decades, he was the longest-serving chairman of ERA itself, a prime mover behind Record Store Day in the UK and a mentor to countless people across the industry. He will be missed right across the business for his enthusiasm, humour and passion for record retailing.

"On a personal level, I worked alongside Paul for 16 years of my 17 years at ERA and he was not only a sharp and knowledgeable chairman, but a true friend who was unstinting in his support. On behalf of everyone at ERA, I would like to send our sincere condolences to his family and in particular, his beloved wife Sheila.”

ERA will make a further statement later today.



For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020