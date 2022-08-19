Former Universal Music and Soho House execs launch brand partnership agency Lucas + Carroll

Susie Lucas and Simon Michael Carroll have launched their own commercial & brand partnership agency.

With leadership roles across Universal Music Group, Global Media, Soho House and The Communication Store, the execs have joined forces as Lucas + Carroll.

The agency will aim to deliver talent, music and entertainment partnerships for global brands, with the focus on talent & brand partnerships, commercial strategy, consultation and creative briefs for clients.

Susie Lucas has been behind talent and brand partnership strategy for Universal Music, as well as the UK No.1 commercial radio group, Global Media & Entertainment.

Lucas has booked and negotiated brand collaborations for acts including Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Anne-Marie, Little Mix, Alicia Keys and many more.

Having started his career at Soho House, Simon Michael Carroll has built up a network of industry contacts. He has worked across talent campaigns including the UK launch of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand, Kimbal Musk’s Million Garden Movement in North America, as well as brokering commercial talent deals for Diageo, Swarovski, World Mobile, Dr Martens and Maybelline amongst others.

“We wanted to go into partnership together because we both understood the value of collaboration,” said Susie Lucas and Simon Michael Carroll in a statement. “Together we offer a unique and complementary viewpoint on the talent, brand & VIP space. Our relationships are key and it has been really wonderful to feel so supported by our network. We are super-excited for the year ahead.”