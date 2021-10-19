Foster deeper and more meaningful connections around music with Facebook & Instagram

Welcome to the first of a new three-part series covering best practice for organic and paid music marketing campaigns across Instagram and Facebook. In this edition, Julia Killer, head of music label partnerships, Natalie Kelly, client solutions manager and Vanessa Bakewell, client partner at Facebook, take you through the ways in which you can enable fans, followers and wider audiences to connect on a deeper level with your artists and the music they love. Read on for their Top 10 tips on the best ways to build and connect... Set up for success with security essentials Two-factor authentication is a necessity for Facebook Profile and Pages, Instagram and Business Manager. It adds an extra level of security to your accounts by connecting it with another device – essential to protect your accounts.

Build your audience across platforms and consider crossposting

By using Facebook and Instagram together, you can reach even more people looking to you for inspiration. You can automatically cross-post Instagram posts and Stories to Facebook, as well as cross-post IGTV videos to Facebook. Find out more here. Use video where possible Build engaging video where possible, rather than relying on static images. Video is more likely to capture attention quickly. Use Instagram Reels to expand the distribution... When building creative, think short, snappy video that captures attention in the first three seconds As people scroll quickly through Feed, Stories and Reels, landing the message quickly in the first three seconds is key. Aim to feature the artist’s name/logo in the first three seconds of a video. Use Instagram reels to expand the distribution of your content

Instagram Reels recently launched in countries that have the audio library music features. Reels are a new way to create entertaining or inspiring short videos (up to 60 seconds) to reach new audiences on Instagram. Distribution of Reels is unconnected – Reels can be seen by both followers and non followers, meaning that they are an exciting way to grow your profile and connect with new fans on the platform. For music campaigns, we recommend the following: • Always use the music from the music library so the correct artist and track get attributed and fans can find your music! Do not use original audio when a music sticker is available. • Sharing to both Instagram Stories and Grid will ensure that you maximise the organic reach of your Reel. • Stay relevant with cultural moments, trending topics and popular audio from the music library. • Keep things simple. Reels don’t need to be overproduced to be successful. There are an amazing array of AR affects you can use to spice up your Reels.