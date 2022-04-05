FUGA opens Berlin office, expands GSA offering

Downtown-owned FUGA, the B2B distributor, is opening a new office in Berlin, following a period of growth in the GSA (Germany, Switzerland, Austria) region.

Based in Kreuzberg, FUGA’s Berlin office will serve as the GSA regional hub.

In addition, Curt Keplin, who joined FUGA in December 2021 as business development and marketing manager, has been promoted to head of business development GSA. In his new role, he will focus on FUGA’s business development and client relations efforts in the region.

Bernd Harbauer has been appointed as digital accounts and marketing strategy manager – GSA, with plans to further expand the Berlin team in the coming months. He will lead relationships with digital partners while overseeing release campaigns and strategies to maximise artist revenues and exposure across DSPs.

It’s clear that FUGA has become an important player in the region Bernd Harbauer

Harbauer said: “FUGA’s expansion across the GSA region has been exciting to watch and I look forward to joining the global marketing team and Curt in the new Berlin office. It’s clear that FUGA has become an important player in the region, and the expanded suite of marketing services that it now offers will be very beneficial to music companies across GSA.”

FUGA is also entering into global distribution partnerships with German electro-pop label and YouTube music curation channel Unique Vibes, and Swiss trance imprint Psyfeature Records.

Signed to FUGA client CloudKid, German alt-pop artist Diana Goldberg (pictured) becomes the first to make use of FUGA’s audience engagement services in the region. The audience engagement team provides artist campaigns, encompassing promotion, digital marketing, advertising, and social media strategies to generate awareness, engage fans, and drive sales.

Goldberg said: “Working with FUGA alongside my label CloudKid for the release of my first ever EP is amazing! I love the energy of the whole team and that everyone helps make my vision become reality. It’s fun discovering audiences in places I haven’t known of before. Can’t wait to see where the next months will take us.”