Gary Barlow announced as P&O Cruises ambassador

P&O Cruises has named Gary Barlow as its new brand ambassador.

The partnership is set to combine music and travel experiences.

The Take That singer will be taking on the role of musical director for The 710 Club on Iona, due to be launched in May as the P&O Cruise flagship.

Barlow is set to organise a diverse range of shows for rising new artists to break through, and will be performing at its opening celebration to kick off IonaFest.

The event is set to be its first ever floating festival as part of a seven-night cruise departing from Southampton to the Norweigan Fjords on July 4.

Paul Ludlow, president of P&O Cruises, said: “We are immensely proud to have someone of Gary’s stature and talent working with us as brand ambassador. Gary’s impressive career speaks for itself and he will bring his vision and personality to our new The 710 Club; from guiding the resident band, selecting future performers and playlists and even shaping the interiors and signature cocktails.”

Barlow said: “I want The 710 Club to be a celebration of great music and great talent. As its musical director, I want to give a unique experience for people who love music as much as I do. Music has been such a massive part of my life – and taken me on so many journeys and adventures. I’m hoping to pass this on to all the guests in my club.”

Guests will be able to seeh Barlow perform on two more Iona holidays this year, for the Norwegian Fjords (departing August 29) and Spain and Portugal (departing October 31).

By Sarah Thomas