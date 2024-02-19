Gibson partners with Noel Gallagher ahead of flagship London store opening

Ahead of the opening of Gibson Garage London, Gibson has partnered with Noel Gallagher to release 20 signed guitars.

The 20 signed ’78 Les Paul Custom guitars will only be available in-person to attendees on the official opening day of the new flagship store, the Gibson Garage London, on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Noel Gallagher and Gibson will donate all profits from the sales of this special run of guitars to support the charity Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Noel Gallagher ’78 Custom Les Paul guitars are inspired by the guitar originally given to Gallagher by Johnny Marr. It was used extensively for both live performances and recording sessions with Oasis.

“The Les Paul Custom that Johnny gave me in 1994 was always one of my favourite guitars and it carries a lot of history,” said Noel Gallagher. “The reissues are great, they feel almost identical. I am delighted they are being sold to support the Teenage Cancer Trust.”

“As Gibson continues the relationship with Noel Gallagher there is no better way to start 2024 by supporting a truly amazing cause which is close to both our hearts and minds,” said Lee Bartram, head of marketing, EU and UK, Gibson Brands. “We have worked closely with The Teenage Cancer Trust for many years, and it’s always an honour and privilege to support them in raising much needed funds and awareness for the work they do.”

The Gibson Garage London marks the first-ever Gibson flagship store outside of the US. It follows the successful opening of the Gibson Garage Nashville.