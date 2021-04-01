Gorillaz partner with Fred Perry for 2021 campaign

It’s the latest brand partnership for the Parlophone/Warner Music act, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album this year.

The campaign features Gorillaz lead vocalist and keyboard player 2D in the M3 One-Colour Fred Perry Shirt in all-white. Bass player Murdoc Niccals wears the M12 Twin Tipped Fred Perry Shirt in Tartan Green/Ice/ Red. Guitarist Noodle wears the M12 in Brighton/Ice/French Navy, while drummer Russel Hobbs models the M12 in Maroon/White/Ice.

The virtual band are also set to do interviews and compile playlists at the clothing brand’s Subculture online portal.

The M3 and M12 Fred Perry Shirts are available globally, online and in Fred Perry shops.