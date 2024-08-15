H&M Group's Creator Studio launches first UK merchandise printing hub

H&M Group’s print-on-demand merchandising division Creator Studio has launched its first UK printing hub.

The site, located on the West Wilts Trading Estate in Westbury, Wiltshire, is operated by T Shirt & Sons, one of the largest print-on-demand providers in the UK and EU.

Launched by fashion and design brand H&M Group in late 2021, Creator Studio’s proprietary tech offers artists, labels and licensees an end-to-end solution for merchandise printing and fulfilment, including a suite of customisation options covering screen printing, embroidery and more. Once integrated with a client’s ecommerce, the platform handles including sourcing, printing and delivery.

The new printing hub is H&M Group’s first in the UK, which the company said will reduce carbon emissions, as well as shortening delivery times on UK orders to between two to four days. Previously, orders made from the UK were fulfilled from the Czech Republic.

Additionally, the new hub means that there will be no import duties on Creator Studio merchandise, which will translate into lower costs for customers, as well as allowing merchants to fulfil B2B payments in sterling.

We can’t wait to see what UK artists across the country create using our technology Dinesh Nayar

Creator Studio operates within H&M Group’s global supply chain and uses the company’s dedicated True Blanks range of blank clothing.

Dinesh Nayar (pictured), managing director at Creator Studio, said: “Since launching Creator Studio in 2021, opening a regional hub in the UK has been a clear goal of ours. Sustainability is at the core of our business model, and we’re delighted that our UK customers can now shop confident in the knowledge that their purchases are environmentally stable. We can’t wait to see what UK artists across the country create using our technology.”

Adam Golder, commercial director at T Shirt & Sons, said: “We already have a partnership with Creator Studio at our facility in Venlo, Netherlands, and are delighted to be able to expand our work together to the UK. Combining Creator Studio’s innovative technology with our decades-long experience in the UK market, we’re confident that this collaboration will provide creatives all over the world an alternative solution to their merchandise needs in the lucrative UK market.”