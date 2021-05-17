Helium London and Matchesfashion to hold rare vinyl auction and exhibition in aid of Music Support

Helium London’s new exhibition and fundraising auction, Pressing Matters – in association with Matchesfashion and Music Support – has extended its charity event until the beginning of June following the show launch on May 4 at the Mayfair Matchesfashion store. The online auction is set to start May 20 and will run until June 5 on the Helium London website.

The fundraising event was curated and created by Pavement Licker, and involves artists creating pieces from rare test pressings and vinyl donated by the industry. All funds raised will go to Music Support, a charity that helps give support to those in the UK music industry that suffer from mental health issues and/or addiction.

Vinyl set to be included in the auction includes records from: Fatboy Slim, Coldplay, Chic (donated by Nile Rodgers), The Clash, Charli XCX, Kim Gordon, Rolling Stones, Yungblud, James Blake, Sleaford Mods, Arctic Monkeys, The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys, Sam Fender, James Lavelle, Sonic Youth, The Who, Kano, Depeche Mode, Slowthai, The Horrors, Bicep, Underworld, Idles and more.

On the exhibition, co-founder and chair of trustees, Music Support, Matt Thomas said: "Words can’t express our gratitude to all those who have come together and donated vinyl or time to this incredible project which will enable us to reach and serve more people at this incredibly difficult time for the industry. Music Support was created to have a direct, positive impact and 5 years later we continue to provide relevant services, to more people, across a broader section of the music industry, than ever. This couldn’t be a more fitting 5th birthday celebration. Thank you.”

Music Support also offers education through workshops and training that aim to help individuals and organisations within the industry so that they can aid in awareness, early intervention and prevention. Following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, artists, management teams and labels have joined forces to support their colleagues and peers who may be struggling as Music Support reaches its 5th anniversary.

Speaking on the event, founder and CEO, Helium London, Jennifer McCormick said: “Navigating a world in recovery can be a daunting, overwhelming experience with fear of being judged leading to many folks protecting their sobriety from common knowledge. Creating this exhibition has been the most wonderful convergence of my personal and work life in order to champion Music Support. It has brought together phenomenal talent without prejudice and forged new creative relationships all united in breaking down barriers surrounding addiction and mental health”.

Artists due to be involved include: Shepard Fairey, David Shrigley, Grace Neutral, Pure Evil, Sarah Maple, Nettie Wakefield, Zoltar, Thomas J Price, Vhils, Gavin Turk, Lucy Pass, Cold War Steve, Jamie Reid, Paul Insect, Jeremy Deller, Larry Achiampong, Remi Rough, Jean Jullien, Alex May Hughes, Boy George, Fred Coppin, Barry Reigate, Joy Yumasangie and more.

Josh Jones from Pavement Licker said: “We were delighted to create and curate this show, bringing together our friends in the music and art communities for an incredible exhibition, raising money for a great charity.”

James-Lee Duffy from Pavement Licker added: “We’ve paired some of the world’s famous musicians with ground-breaking contemporary artists to create fantastic one-off pieces. The show was curated based on personal relationships and contacts made over the years of doing Pavement Licker.”

Photo: Matchesfashion, 5 Carlos Place + Photographer Shaun James Cox