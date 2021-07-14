Hentons on board for Music Week Awards 2021

Music Week is delighted to unveil Hentons Chartered Accountants as the partner for the Manager Of The Year category at the Music Week Awards 2021.

Hentons Chartered Accountants is the category sponsor for Manager Of The Year, which is set to be one of the most competitive of this year’s show, which takes place on September 14 at Battersea Evolution in London.

Last year’s winners Ben Mawson and Ed Millett of Tap Music are once again on the shortlist, which is chock full of talent.

Moe Bah & Kilo Jalloh of 2K Management, Allison Main & Polly Bhowmik of A&P Artist Management and Peter Loraine of Fascination Management are also among the nominees, alongside Michael Adex of Northern Quarterz Limited and Rocket Entertainment’s David Furnish & Rachael Paley. Jada Pollock of Starboy Entertainment and Amy Morgan at September Management complete a stellar shortlist.

“These next few years are inevitably going to be tough for the industry but we have a great team, we are looking for great managers with great artists to join us – we will be stronger together,” said Mawson, upon winning last year’s award. “At Tap, the coming years will be a time for further growth across records, publishing and management. We are working on several firsts for us and our clients and excited to see all those come to life as well as continue to launch outstanding new music and artists.”

The full list of this year’s finalists is here.

