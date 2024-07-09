How Liberty Music PR is bringing together artists and brands to support live music

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

Artist and brand partnerships are at the heart of the music industry in 2024.

Liberty Music PR has become a key player in driving these music and brand activations with collaborations that deliver strong results for both sides.

As brands seek to drive higher engagement, particularly with a youth audience, music has become a key strategy for advertising, marketing and innovative activations.

Artists, too, can benefit hugely from the exposure and the reach offered by a fully integrated partnership with a top brand.

The hugely competitive Music & Brand Partnership category in the Music Week Awards underlines the growth in this area of the business, which sees companies connecting with both new and established talent.

Liberty Music PR has previously worked with top brands including Eastpak, Tesla, River Island and Nasty Gal. Last year they teamed up with Spanish football heritage brand MEYBA on a new collection inspired by The Beatles.

Here, we take a closer look at two impactful live music collaborations that delivered for both artists and brands…

B&O MUSIC LATES

Luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen (B&O) wanted to make their new New Bond Street store a cultural hub, attracting both creatives and music enthusiasts.

With Liberty Music PR’s involvement, B&O were aiming to put their store on the map as a vibrant hub for culture, music and artistry, a move that would resonate with their target audience and differentiate them from competitors.

Music Week has covered the pressure on small venues in recent years, which means fewer chances for artists to play live. Opening up retail outlets like B&O’s flagship store gives new talent an opportunity to perform in a prime location.

For B&O, it was also a chance to take on the role of curator and tastemaker, utilise a space for live performance by rising stars and engage with potential customers. The line-up of emerging talent included Ayda Rose, Ace Clvrk, Azul Ketchi, Cam Bloomfield, Lost Romantic, Peonie and Grace Gachot.

Ace Clvrk

To meet B&O’s objective, Liberty Music PR devised a strategy centred on hosting live music events over six weeks, showcasing independent up-and-coming musicians in-store. This initiative, complemented by a targeted press campaign and extensive social media coverage, successfully positioned the Bond Street store as a cultural destination.

The agency’s press campaign strategically targeted culturally significant music publications. In total, Liberty Music PR secured 19 pieces of coverage, with an estimated press audience of 7.13 million, including prominent features from titles such as Earmilk, Resident Advisor and DMY Mag.

Ayda Rose

Liberty Music PR’s partnership with Bang & Olufsen extended to a competition to win a career-changing five-day residency at London’s Metropolis Studios, where Amy Winehouse created her landmark Back To Black album.

In celebration of the cinema release of the biopic Back To Black in April, B&O teamed with StudioCanal on the contest which included support from mastering engineer Stuart Hawkes, who worked on Back to Black.

A panel of industry experts selected three finalists from the 170 competition entrants to take to the stage at an exclusive event hosted at Bang & Olufsen in Bond Street in May. The finalists performed in front of a live audience and judging panel including Stuart Hawkes, mastering engineer at Metropolis Studios and Imogen Williams, deputy chair of the Songwriter Council at The Ivors Academy.

Singer Jordan Mistry was ultimately chosen as the winner of the Residency Masterclass.

"This is huge!” he said. “These things don't happen too often! It is honestly a dream come true to complete my music with the help of industry professionals. I will use this chance to launch myself as an artist, taking on as much knowledge and advice to help me become a paid, working musician. I’m invested in my music and have worked hard to get here, so it will be a proud day to release my music for the world to enjoy.”

GAUCHO X HENNESSY GRASSROOTS MUSIC LATES

At the core of these brand activations is support for live music, engagement with customers and a platform for musicians (including market support, a performance fee and free gifts).

The second live music initiative that Liberty Music PR helped to coordinate was Gaucho Grassroots Music Lates. Throughout May and June this year, it supported local breakthrough talent by hosting events featuring live music, cocktails and culinary delights at different locations across the UK.

As live music venues are sadly closing at a rate of knots, Gaucho is proud to provide a space for these talented artists Gaucho CEO Martin Williams

The Gaucho steak restaurant entered into a partnership with leading cognac brand and supporter of live music Hennessy, to launch Gaucho Grassroots Music Lates.

Events took place across Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow and London on June 14th, with regional and national artists including [K S R], Cam Bloomfield, Victoria Jayne and more.

Gaucho worked with Liberty Music PR to provide a platform for next-generation breakthrough talent to reach a new audience with the series of brand-new UK-wide events. It comes amid significant challenges for emerging artists, with over 125 music venues shuttering in the UK alone according to the Music Venue Trust.

Gaucho CEO Martin Williams said: “As live music venues are sadly closing at a rate of knots up and down the UK, Gaucho is proud to provide a space for these talented artists to perform and get their music heard.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hennessy to bring Gaucho Grassroots Music Lates to life. This collaboration represents a fusion of two iconic brands and together, we aim to create a platform for emerging music talent to shine while providing our guests with an unparalleled sensory experience."

These two live initiatives from Liberty Music PR are just a glimpse of their work in the music and brand partnership space.

For more information, head to: www.libertymusicpr.com