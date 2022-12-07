Huxley confirms two key appointments and signs The xx for brand partnerships

Huxley has promoted George Georgopoulos to director of brand partnerships, while Kerry McKenna has joined the team as senior agent.

The agency has brokered global partnerships for talent including Charli XCX, Grimes, Maisie Williams, and The 1975 among others, as well as developing creative projects for clients including Ghetto Gastro and Zak Group.

Campaign partners have included Dior, H&M, Samsung, Moët & Chandon, Swarovski, Playboy, L’Oreal, JW Anderson, Mercedes-Benz, Acne Studios and Bottega Veneta. In addition, the team has delivered cultural, event and fashion week strategies and developed the agency's casting business with clients, including The Woolmark Prize and Megan Thee Stallion.

Kerry McKenna joins from KEEP Agency, where she worked on brand partnerships for Skepta, Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa. She will work alongside George Georgopoulos, Sophie Jones, brand coordinator, and Anna Meacham, founder, on brand partnerships for Huxley talent, including Björk, Max Richter and Clairo.

George Georgopoulos, director of brand partnerships, Huxley, said: “I’ve admired Kerry’s work for a long time; she’s thoughtful and creative and has a brilliant track record of delivering culture defining partnerships for her clients. I’m excited to see what she brings to Huxley and our artists.”

In addition, Huxley has added to its roster of creatives with the signing of creative director, design consultant, i-D editor-in-chief and founder of creative agency MCKIMMCORP, Alastair McKimm.

Huxley has also signed Oliver Sim, Romy and Jamie xx - collectively The xx - to the brand partnerships division. The agency will represent the members of the band and support on brand relationships for their respective individual and collective projects.