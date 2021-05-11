Iron Maiden unleash Hellcat lager with BrewDog

BrewDog is teaming up with Iron Maiden to launch Hellcat, an India Pale Lager, in autumn 2021.

The beer is described as a “feisty 6% ABV India Pale Lager where hops and malts collide”.

“I’ve been looking for the perfect partner with whom to bring a fresh, exciting beer to the US,” said Bruce Dickinson, lead singer of Iron Maiden. “I’ve long been an admirer of BrewDog, not just because of their beers, but also of their attitude and style. When I met the BrewDog team, we discovered the respect is mutual, and that we could make an undeniably unique beer together.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with a world-renowned rock band like Iron Maiden,” said James Watt, CEO and co-founder of BrewDog. “Iron Maiden, like BrewDog, have maintained their spirit of independence throughout their stellar career. Hellcat is a hop-forward lager with a golden hazy appearance and crisp finish—an epic beer worthy of this massive collaboration.”

Brewed and exclusively available in the USA, Hellcat joins the global Trooper family of beers crafted by Maiden vocalist and beer aficionado Bruce Dickinson and the family-owned Robinsons Brewery.

Iron Maiden’s Trooper beer was launched in 2013, has sold over 25 million pints worldwide, and has been exported to over 60 countries. The Trooper family of premium beers has evolved and expanded to include stouts, lagers, IPAs and more.

UK brewer Signature Brew last week announced beer grants for grassroots venues to help kickstart the return of live music.