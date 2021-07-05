Jacob Collier partners with Fiat for electric car campaign

Fiat and Jacob Collier have partnered to launch the new, all-electric 500 in a UK-wide campaign.

The campaign will be delivered by UMG For Brands as the creative agency.

Fiat collaborated with the five times Grammy Award winner Jacob Collier, who's an environmental advocate, to create a reimagined version of Peggy Lee’s iconic track I Love Being Here With You.

According to a statement, the track is a celebration of the "simple beauty of life, mirroring the Dolce Vita of the Fiat brand". Decca-signed Collier arranged the version and he features in the commercial.

The campaign launched this month with a nationwide TVC and OOH campaign, supported by social assets and a fan UGC music video to accompany the track, which is now available on DSPs.