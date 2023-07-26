Jamz Supernova, Sian Eleri & more revealed as Mercury Music Prize judges

The wait is almost over.

Tomorrow (July 27) the shortlist for the Mercury Music Prize 2023 with FreeNow will be revealed and, ahead of the big announcement, the Prize has revealed this year’s judges.

The 12-strong panel comprises musicians Anna Calvi, Hannah Peel and Jamie Cullum, journalists Phil Alexander, Tshepo Mokoena and Will Hodgkinson, broadcasters Jamz Supernova, Danielle Perry, MistaJam and Sian Eleri, plus music programming consultant Lea Stonhill and head of BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music Jeff Smith, who once again chairs the panel.

The shortlist of 12 albums will be revealed at a launch event tomorrow morning, which will be broadcast live on 6 Music.

The show itself will take place on Thursday, September 7 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, featuring the usual array of performances from the shortlisted acts. Broadcast partner BBC Music will offer coverage of the event across TV, radio, online and social media.

Albums by British and Irish artists with a UK release date between July 16, 2022 and July 14 2023 are eligible for the 2023 Prize.

Bowers & Wilkins continues as long-term audio partner of the event, while The Kraken and 1800 Tequila are the official drinks partners.



Last year, after being rearranged following the death of The Queen, the Prize was won by Little Simz for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.