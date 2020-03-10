Jeep seals partnership with Simon Fuller's pop band Now United

Pop band Now United have signed a partnership with car brand Jeep.

The 15-strong group created by Simon Fuller will promote the Jeep Renegade SUV via "a series of brand integrations across digital and social media with music videos and live performances."

Now United have just released new song Come Together, which is also the theme for the campaign.



“The Jeep brand is unique in that it is truly a global automotive brand, one that is instantly recognisable across every continent,” said Olivier Francois, chief marketing officer of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group who own Jeep.

“Our fans and followers around the world understand that passion, authenticity and freedom drive the brand. Now United shares these same core attributes with us. As the band undertakes its summer tour with a first stop in Brazil we look forward to a partnership with Simon Fuller that both represents and unites our fans in a way that only Jeep and Now United could make possible”.

Welcoming the deal, Fuller – whose management roster has included the Spice Girls, Amy Winehouse, Annie Lennox, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and others – said he believed the arrangement would promote both the cars and his band.

"Jeep is such an iconic brand and we share their powerful spirit and sense of adventure. Jeep’s involvement in our Come Together video is the first of many pioneering things we plan to do together which will empower new ways to collaborate and engage our fans around the world,” he said.

Last year Simon Fuller signed a worldwide deal with AWAL for Now United. You can read Music Week's interview with Fuller about the Spice Girls reunion and the future of the music biz here.