K-pop group TRI.BE, Griff, Tems and more team with Coke Studio on Queen tribute campaign

Coca-Cola’s Coke Studio has partnered with Universal Music Group on a campaign that features artists covering Queen’s A Kind Of Magic.

Coca-Cola is expanding Coke Studio, a music platform that builds on the programme originally launched in Pakistan in 2008, to a global stage.

The global Coke Studio programme provides an opportunity for emerging talent to partner, create and deliver performances to new audiences. Its first moment will come to life through a global film titled The Conductor that features seven artists collaborating to reimagine the Queen track A Kind of Magic. The track was chosen for Coca-Cola’s new global brand philosophy Real Magic.

The artists include US R&B act Ari Lennox; British singer-songwriter Griff; Turkish electro-pop producer Ekin Beril; Latin urban pop artist Mariah Angeliq; Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer Tems; Canadian-Indian rapper and producer Tesher; and multilingual K-Pop girl band TRI.BE.

In addition to the two-minute campaign film, each of the seven artists have also recorded their own versions of A Kind Of Magic which, together with additional exclusive tracks and behind-the-scenes footage, will be accessible on the Coke Studio YouTube Hub. Content can also be unlocked through an on-pack activation.

“Coke Studio is a direct extension of Coca-Cola's Real Magic philosophy,” said Pratik Thakar, head of global creative strategy and content, Coca-Cola. “It celebrates the unique ability of music to unite and uplift and provides a connection point for fans around the world to come together and enjoy a new experience.”

He added: “The Coke Studio platform was born in Pakistan and has gone on to have great success there as well as in Africa and the Philippines, including 11 million YouTube subscribers. We believe it has the potential for exponential growth, and today we’re excited to introduce it to a wider global audience, using the reach of our iconic brand to help bring new audiences to some extraordinary artists.”

“We set out to do something different with Coke Studio,” said Joshua Burke, head of global music & culture marketing, The Coca-Cola Company. “Coca-Cola has always had a strong connection with music, working with stand-out emerging talent in different communities in all corners of the world, as well as a strong heritage in connecting people across borders and cultures. Coke Studio brings these two things together in a way that’s powerful and future-facing, supporting the development of talent in the music industry, while also connecting new audiences to new music – and to each other.

“We see The Conductor as both a homage to the legendary Queen and an opportunity to refresh and reinterpret one of their greatest tracks in different ways across cultures and musical genres, for a new generation. There’s magic in that too.”

The launch of Coke Studio and The Conductor has been curated in partnership with Universal Music Group, with five of the participating breakthrough artists signed to the company’s labels, and a sixth (Griff) with its Universal Music Publishing Group division. Tems is signed to Since ’93/RCA/Sony.

The Conductor was created with creative agency, BETC London and produced with Iconoclast’s director Pierre Dupaquier (WAFLA).

“Collaborating with these incredible artists and the Coca-Cola team on both the music and creative vision for this launch was magic,” said Richard Yaffa, EVP, global brands, Universal Music Group. “Our companies are aligned in our deep commitment to showcasing phenomenal talent, to partnering with artists from all over the globe and to supporting them in sharing their music while creating opportunities to expand their fanbase.”