Kano launches Duppy White rum brand

Kano has launched a new white rum, Duppy White, created and founded in partnership with Duppy Share Caribbean Rums.

Kano drew on his own life experiences to create a rum that reflects the influence of Jamaican culture on his hometown of London and around the world.

The creation of Duppy White saw Kano working across every element of the production, including the design, the taste and the story behind it.

The bottle label is inspired by a seven-inch vinyl, and depicts scenes integral to Kano’s life, from images of Manor Road, his barber shop in East Ham to Robins Pie & Mash shop, his local Caribbean shop as well as Rex Club in Stratford where he performed his early sets.

Kano said “For me, whatever I do has to be the real deal. This drink comes from me. This is my life, my family’s story inside this bottle, and wrapped around this bottle. This is something I believe in and genuinely love as a product. That was a major thing for me, creating something that I would like to buy myself, drink myself.”

Duppy Share’s founder George Frost said: "Working with Kano felt like a natural and authentic fit for The Duppy Share and his genuine enthusiasm for the brand made it really exciting to create something from scratch together, genuinely in partnership, unlike other collaborations out there."