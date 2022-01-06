Kiss announces new weekend programming line-up

Kiss has announced a refresh of its weekend programming, including new shows for 2022.

Sam Darlaston and Omah Howard will be moving to weekend morning from 8-11am, while Tatum McGreal will join the weekend schedule, hosting afternoons from 2-5pm.

Anton Powers is to take on a second Kiss show, from 5-7pm on Sundays, with a focus on dance music.

Kiss Fresh host Esi (pictured) is taking on a new daily show from 3-7pm on the station, in addition to her rap show on Sunday nights, while Henrie Kwushue is joining Kiss Fresh to host a new weekly show every Thursday evening from 7-9pm, with a focus on new music.

Kiss content director Rebecca Frank said: “With an amazing ear for new music and what’s hot now, Henrie is going to be a brilliant addition to the Kiss Fresh line-up and we’re really excited for her new show as well as the new daily programme from Esi later this month.

“Since joining the station in 2020, Tatum has become a real listener favourite so we’re delighted to extend her to seven days a week, while Sam and Omah promise the best way to wake up at weekends. Plus, with another additional show from the amazing Anton Powers on Sunday, it’s all going off at Kiss!”

The changes, which will come into effect from January 8, are announced following Swarzy Macaly's departure from the station at the end of 2021.



Frank added: “Swarzy has been an amazing member of the Kiss squad for the past five years, and we wish her well with her next adventure.”