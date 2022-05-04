KISS stars Ellie Prohan & Tinea Taylor for Music Week Awards after party

KISS DJs Ellie Prohan and Tinea Taylor will play the Music Week Awards after party 2022, we are delighted to reveal.

KISS returns as an event partner for the second year running, and with the biggest night out in the music business fast approaching, both presenters have spoken about the event.

Tinea Taylor, who played last year, said: "The Music Week Awards are always such a great night. You get to see and celebrate so many talented people in your industry and party afterwards. Which of course will be a vibe, can't wait to DJ again."



Ellie Prohan added: "I’m super-excited to be celebrating all those nominated for this year’s Music Week Awards and our industry coming together for such a special event! Honoured and can’t wait to play the afterparty with my girl Tinea.”

The Music Week Awards returns to Battersea Evolution in London on May 26, with the winners to be selected from this year's star-studded shortlists, which were revealed earlier this year.

Last year, both Prohan and Taylor were part of our special feature on KISS, which is helmed by content director Rebecca Frank. Subscribers can read the interviews here.

Find full information about the Music Week Awards 2022 here.

For table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com