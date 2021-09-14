Lana Del Rey, Kali Uchis, Aerosmith and more for Record Store Day Black Friday release line-up

Record Store Day UK has announced the 2021 list of artists set to offer limited edition releases for Black Friday on November 26.
Exclusive releases from more than 100 artists will be available from independent record stores across the UK including Lana Del Rey (Chemtrails Over The Country Club), Kali Uchis (Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)), Aerosmith (1971 - The Road Starts Hear), Fleetwood Mac (The Alternate Live), Chet Baker (Albert's House).
The announcement follows the success of this year’s Record Store Day Drop 1 and 2, where 250 stores took part making for one of the biggest totals in its history acros June 12 and July 17.
It also boosted the albums market in late July, lifting vinyl LP sales above 100,000 units earning chart entries for Dee Gees - Hail Satin (Columbia) by Foo Fighters and the 50th anniversary purple vinyl edition of Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath (Sanctuary/BMG). Those figures then grew to physical sales increasing to a huge 12.93% week-on-week to 384,982.
Other artists lined up with exclusive drops include Carole King, Crosby & Nash, Dusty Springfield, Leonard Cohen, Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Nancy Wilson and more.
Check out the full list of releases for Black Friday below...
|
Artist
|Title
|A Place To Bury Strangers
|Hologram - Destroyed & Reassembled (Remix Album)
|Aerosmith
|1971 - The Road Starts Hear
|All Them Witches
|LIVE ON THE INTERNET
|Angelo Badalamenti
|Blue Velvet - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Deluxe Edition)
|Belle and Sebastian
|If You're Feeling Sinister (25th Anniversary Edition)
|Ben Watt
|Storm Shelter
|Ben Watt
|Storm Shelter
|Big Brother & The Holding Company
|Combination of the Two: Live at the Monterey International Pop Festival
|Bill Evans
|You Must Believe In Spring
|Blackberry Smoke
|STONED
|Bobby Rush
|Chicken Heads 50th Anniversary
|Boo Radleys, The
|A Full Syringe and Memories of You
|Carole King
|In Concert, Live at the BBC, 1971
|Chet Baker
|Albert's House
|Chick Corea & Lionel Hampton
|Live at Midem (Remastered)
|Cranes
|EP Collection Volumes 1 & 2 (Coloured Vinyl)
|Crobot
|Rat Child
|Crosby & Nash
|Wind on the Water (Remastered)
|Dave Davies
|Kinked
|Dire Straits
|Encores
|Dusty Springfield
|The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971
|Émoi
|Willy's Wonderland (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Color 2LP
|Evanescence
|Evanescence
|Fleetwood Mac
|The Alternate Live
|Ghostpoet
|Dark Days + Canapes
|Grateful Dead
|Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA 3/1/1969
|Grouch, The
|Show You The World
|Hall & Oates
|The Philly Tapes
|High Pulp
|Mutual Attraction Vol. 3
|Jacka, The
|Tear Gas
|Jackson Conti
|Sujinho
|Jan Akkerman
|75
|Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
|Georgia Blue
|Jay Wheeler
|La Curiosidad - Single
|Jim Carroll Band, The
|Catholic Boy (Deluxe)
|Jimi Hendrix Experience, The
|Paris 1967
|Joe Strummer
|Johnny Appleseed
|John Carpenter
|Ghost of Mars
|John Hicks Trio
|Is That So?
|John Powell
|How To Train Your Dragon - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
|Kali Uchis
|Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
|Lana Del Rey
|Chemtrails Over The Country Club
|Leonard Cohen
|Songs Of Love & Hate
|Little Feat
|Electrif Lycanthrope: Live at Ultra-Sonic Studios, 1974
|Little Feat
|Electrif Lycanthrope: Live at Ultra-Sonic Studios, 1975
|Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson
|The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa (3LP)
|Louis Armstrong
|Original Grooves: A Gift To Pops
|Magma
|BBC 1974 Londres
|Matata
|Independence
|Maxwell
|Now
|Michael Kamen
|Iron Giant
|Miles Davis
|Live - Evil
|Mobb Deep
|Free Agents
|Motörhead
|The Lost Tapes Vol.1 (Live In Madrid 1995)
|Mr.Big
|Lean Into It
|Munsters, The
|At Home With The Munsters
|Nancy Wilson
|You And Me
|Nick Lowe
|Wireless World (Transparent Green with Black Sweirl Vinyl)
|Olamide
|Carpe Diem
|Oneohtrix Point Never
|Renditions I
|Os Brazoes
|Os Brazoes
|Ozzy Osbourne
|No More Tears
|Rich Brian
|Amen
|Rob Dickinson
|Fresh Wine for the Horses (2-LP Expanded & Limited Red & Yellow "Seahorse" Vinyl Edition)
|Roy Buchanan
|The Prophet--The Unreleased First Polydor Album (Limited 2-LP Orange & Black "Fire" Vinyl Edition)
|RZA as Bobby Digital
|Digital Bullet
|Saigon Kick
|The Lizard (Limited Reptilian Green Marble Vinyl Edition)
|Screamin' Jay Hawkins
|My Little Shop Of Horrors
|Shakin' Stevens
|Merry Christmas Everyone
|Shangri-Las, The
|Best Of (Limited 2-LP Clear with Black Swirl "Tailpipe Exhaust" Vinyl Edition)
|Shocking Blue
|At Home - The Singles
|Smith/Kotzen
|Better Days
|Sons of Kemet
|African Cosmology
|Staple Singers, The
|The Twenty-Fifth Day Of December
|Stray Cats
|Live At Rockpalast
|Tank & the Bangas
|The BIG outside
|Thelonious Monk
|Monk's Music (Stereo mix, remastered)
|Thundercat
|The Golden Age of Apocalypse (Ten Year Anniversary Edition)
|Tink
|A Gift and a Curse
|Todd Rundgren
|Healing 40th Anniversary
|Tricky
|Blowback
|U2
|Gloria (40th Anniversary)
|Various
|Tickets For Doomsday: Heavy Psychedelic Funk, Soul, Ballads & Dirges 1970-1975
|Various
|You Got The Power: Cameo Parkway Northern Soul 1964-1967
|Various
|You Can't Sit Down: Cameo Parkway Dance Crazes
|Various Artists
|Americana Railroad