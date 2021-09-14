Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Lana Del Rey, Kali Uchis, Aerosmith and more for Record Store Day Black Friday release line-up

September 14th 2021 at 6:00PM
Lana Del Rey, Kali Uchis, Aerosmith and more for Record Store Day Black Friday release line-up

Record Store Day UK has announced the 2021 list of artists set to offer limited edition releases for Black Friday on November 26.

Exclusive releases from more than 100 artists will be available from independent record stores across the UK including Lana Del Rey (Chemtrails Over The Country Club), Kali Uchis (Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)), Aerosmith (1971 - The Road Starts Hear), Fleetwood Mac (The Alternate Live), Chet Baker (Albert's House).

The announcement follows the success of this year’s Record Store Day Drop 1 and 2, where 250 stores took part making for one of the biggest totals in its history acros June 12 and July 17.

It also boosted the albums market in late July, lifting vinyl LP sales above 100,000 units earning chart entries for Dee Gees - Hail Satin (Columbia) by Foo Fighters and the 50th anniversary purple vinyl edition of Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath (Sanctuary/BMG). Those figures then grew to physical sales increasing to a huge 12.93% week-on-week to 384,982.

Other artists lined up with exclusive drops include Carole King, Crosby & Nash, Dusty Springfield, Leonard Cohen, Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Nancy Wilson and more.

Check out the full list of releases for Black Friday below...

Artist

 Title
A Place To Bury Strangers Hologram - Destroyed & Reassembled (Remix Album)
Aerosmith 1971 - The Road Starts Hear
All Them Witches LIVE ON THE INTERNET
Angelo Badalamenti Blue Velvet - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Deluxe Edition)
Belle and Sebastian If You're Feeling Sinister (25th Anniversary Edition)
Ben Watt Storm Shelter
Ben Watt Storm Shelter
Big Brother & The Holding Company Combination of the Two: Live at the Monterey International Pop Festival
Bill Evans You Must Believe In Spring
Blackberry Smoke STONED
Bobby Rush Chicken Heads 50th Anniversary
Boo Radleys, The A Full Syringe and Memories of You
Carole King In Concert, Live at the BBC, 1971
Chet Baker Albert's House
Chick Corea & Lionel Hampton Live at Midem (Remastered)
Cranes EP Collection Volumes 1 & 2 (Coloured Vinyl)
Crobot Rat Child
Crosby & Nash Wind on the Water (Remastered)
Dave Davies Kinked
Dire Straits Encores
Dusty Springfield The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971
Émoi Willy's Wonderland (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Color 2LP
Evanescence Evanescence
Fleetwood Mac The Alternate Live
Ghostpoet Dark Days + Canapes
Grateful Dead Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA 3/1/1969
Grouch, The Show You The World
Hall & Oates The Philly Tapes
High Pulp Mutual Attraction Vol. 3
Jacka, The Tear Gas
Jackson Conti Sujinho
Jan Akkerman 75
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Georgia Blue
Jay Wheeler La Curiosidad - Single
Jim Carroll Band, The Catholic Boy (Deluxe)
Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Paris 1967
Joe Strummer Johnny Appleseed
John Carpenter Ghost of Mars
John Hicks Trio Is That So?
John Powell How To Train Your Dragon - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Kali Uchis Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
Lana Del Rey Chemtrails Over The Country Club
Leonard Cohen Songs Of Love & Hate
Little Feat Electrif Lycanthrope: Live at Ultra-Sonic Studios, 1974
Little Feat Electrif Lycanthrope: Live at Ultra-Sonic Studios, 1975
Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa (3LP)
Louis Armstrong Original Grooves: A Gift To Pops
Magma BBC 1974 Londres
Matata Independence
Maxwell Now
Michael Kamen Iron Giant
Miles Davis Live - Evil
Mobb Deep Free Agents
Motörhead The Lost Tapes Vol.1 (Live In Madrid 1995)
Mr.Big Lean Into It
Munsters, The At Home With The Munsters
Nancy Wilson You And Me
Nick Lowe Wireless World (Transparent Green with Black Sweirl Vinyl)
Olamide Carpe Diem
Oneohtrix Point Never Renditions I
Os Brazoes Os Brazoes
Ozzy Osbourne No More Tears
Rich Brian Amen
Rob Dickinson Fresh Wine for the Horses (2-LP Expanded & Limited Red & Yellow "Seahorse" Vinyl Edition)
Roy Buchanan The Prophet--The Unreleased First Polydor Album (Limited 2-LP Orange & Black "Fire" Vinyl Edition)
RZA as Bobby Digital Digital Bullet
Saigon Kick The Lizard (Limited Reptilian Green Marble Vinyl Edition)
Screamin' Jay Hawkins My Little Shop Of Horrors
Shakin' Stevens Merry Christmas Everyone
Shangri-Las, The Best Of (Limited 2-LP Clear with Black Swirl "Tailpipe Exhaust" Vinyl Edition)
Shocking Blue At Home - The Singles
Smith/Kotzen Better Days
Sons of Kemet African Cosmology
Staple Singers, The The Twenty-Fifth Day Of December
Stray Cats Live At Rockpalast
Tank & the Bangas The BIG outside
Thelonious Monk Monk's Music (Stereo mix, remastered)
Thundercat The Golden Age of Apocalypse (Ten Year Anniversary Edition)
Tink A Gift and a Curse
Todd Rundgren Healing 40th Anniversary
Tricky Blowback
U2 Gloria (40th Anniversary)
Various Tickets For Doomsday: Heavy Psychedelic Funk, Soul, Ballads & Dirges 1970-1975
Various You Got The Power: Cameo Parkway Northern Soul 1964-1967
Various You Can't Sit Down: Cameo Parkway Dance Crazes
Various Artists Americana Railroad
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021