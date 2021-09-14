Lana Del Rey, Kali Uchis, Aerosmith and more for Record Store Day Black Friday release line-up

Record Store Day UK has announced the 2021 list of artists set to offer limited edition releases for Black Friday on November 26.

Exclusive releases from more than 100 artists will be available from independent record stores across the UK including Lana Del Rey (Chemtrails Over The Country Club), Kali Uchis (Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)), Aerosmith (1971 - The Road Starts Hear), Fleetwood Mac (The Alternate Live), Chet Baker (Albert's House).

The announcement follows the success of this year’s Record Store Day Drop 1 and 2, where 250 stores took part making for one of the biggest totals in its history acros June 12 and July 17.

It also boosted the albums market in late July, lifting vinyl LP sales above 100,000 units earning chart entries for Dee Gees - Hail Satin (Columbia) by Foo Fighters and the 50th anniversary purple vinyl edition of Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath (Sanctuary/BMG). Those figures then grew to physical sales increasing to a huge 12.93% week-on-week to 384,982.

Other artists lined up with exclusive drops include Carole King, Crosby & Nash, Dusty Springfield, Leonard Cohen, Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Nancy Wilson and more.

Check out the full list of releases for Black Friday below...