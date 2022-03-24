LCCM partners with Music Week Awards 2022

London College of Creative Media (LCCM) is partnering with Music Week to sponsor the Manager Of The Year category at the Music Week Awards 2022, we are delighted to announce.

“LCCM's students are the protagonists of the future music industry we make sure they learn from the best at our Central London campus,” said a College spokesperson. “The best managers are steadfast sentinels of opportunity, wise navigators through uncertainty, counsellors of creativity and architects of the future. We are proud to sponsor the Music Week Manager of the Year award.”

The Manager Of The Year category is one of the event's most keenly contested, and this year's shortlist features the teams behind Dave, Elton John, PinkPantheress and more.

LCCM joins previously announced sponsors UTA, Milk & Honey, PPL and charity partner Small Green Shoots.

Based in South London, LCCM is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and boasts Tom Walker, Rhys Lewis, Chiara Hunter and more among its alumni. LCCM built The Music Box, a central London teaching and artist development facility, which has hosted the likes of Kojey Radical, Moses Boyd, Novelist, Amber Run and Kara Marni at its recording studios. The venue also houses a 120-capacity live room.

The Music Week Awards takes place on May 26 at Battersea Evolution in London. The shortlists for the event, which follows last year’s blockbuster return, were unveiled last month. Find them in full here.

