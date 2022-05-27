Liam Gallagher partners with Selfridges on clothing and merchandise collection

To coincide with today’s release of his third solo album, C’Mon You Know (Warner Records), Liam Gallagher has partnered with Selfridges to create an exclusive new collection of clothing and merchandise.

All of the products are now available from three key Selfridges stores: London; Manchester Exchange Square; and Manchester Trafford Centre.

Liam Gallagher plays two Knebworth Park shows on June 3 and 4.

The Liam Gallagher x Selfridges collaboration includes his own personally designed clothing for Nigel Cabourn, as well as upcycled jackets from Barbour, a collection with CP Company, sunglasses from Finlay, a smock from Sage Nation and a parka, anorak and bucket hat from Snow Peak.

A competition was held for students at the Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University to have their own original graphic designs printed onto garments which will be sold as part of the collection. The winners were Niamh and Aoife Dobson, who developed a design based upon a collage of their own CD-themed art, and Haripraba Thavanendran, who used digital artwork to produce raw brush strokes to recreate visuals inspired by the album campaign.

Sam Eldridge, from Liam Gallagher's management team UROK, said: "Liam Gallagher is not only one of the greatest rock stars of all time but a true fashion icon and pioneer whose style and influence can be seen from high streets to festival fields across the country. We are delighted to be partnering with the iconic Selfridges store for these unique events, that celebrate Liam’s style, with limited edition pieces from brands - Barbour, CP Company, Finlay, Nigel Cabourn And Sage Nation - that have been part of Liam’s story since the beginning. We are also very happy to be collaborating with Manchester Fashion Institute, inspiring the next generation of innovators and creatives."

The partnership was driven by the licensing and retail team from Warner Music’s WMX.

Sophie Bishop, director, retail merchandise A&R, WMX, said: “Liam is not only a legendary artist and frontman but he is also a fashion and cultural icon. This collaboration brings together Liam’s unique style with world-class brands and celebrates his incredible new album and upcoming Knebworth shows. Liam also wanted to highlight and showcase up and coming creatives which led to us partnering with Manchester Metropolitan University. Through the competition we hope to inspire and give a platform to the next generation of fashion designers.”

Bosse Myhr, director of menswear and womenswear at Selfridges, said: “This collection is an iconic way to celebrate the unquestionable impact Liam has had on British style. Liam’s direct involvement with the brands in both designing and curating product is a true point of difference and the inclusion of graphics that have been designed by young Manchester talent is a great reference to Liam’s roots. The exclusive package from Nigel Cabourn is a standout, a true celebration of British fashion and culture.”