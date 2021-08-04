Love Record Stores announces artists, labels and more set to take part in 2021 return

Following the success of its launch in 2020, Love Record Stores is set to return for its second event on September 4 supported by AIM, with a range of exclusive new vinyl releases now revealed.

220 UK independent record stores are participating in #loverecordstores 2021 in addition to HMV, and 54 new vinyl editions will be released on the day, available in stores with remaining stock available online at 9pm that evening. Due to the demand in vinyl and capacity of global pressing plants, some releases will be available on pre-order only.

Among the artists taking part are Arlo Parks, Mogwai, Editors, Plack Pumas, Sharon Van Etten, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Low, Soundgarden, Hinds, Sonic Youth, Soulwax, Slowdive, Shame and many more.

Speaking on the news, Love Record Stores co-founder and PIAS MD Jason Rackham, said: “Love Record Stores 2021 is a celebration of the UK’s Record Stores. From Land’s End to the Shetland Isles we encourage music fans to go record shopping on the 4 th of September to help support the stores. Go in, say hi, buy vinyl, have a coffee, get to know the wonderful people that own and run the stores. They are such an important part of the rich fabric of the music industry and they should be celebrated.”

Labels set to participate include Rock Action, Memphis Industries, ATO, Speedy Wunderground, Dead Oceans, JagJaguar, Play It Again, Sam, Sub Pop, Soul Jazz, Erased Tapes, Matador, Secretly Canadian, Heavenly, Castle Face, World Circuit, Transgressive and Ninja Tune. The distributors taking part are ADA, Cargo, Forte, The Orchard, Republic of Music and [Integral] Music Services.

The campaign – founded by Jason Rackham, Annelise Keestra, Jeff Barrett, Andy Saunders, Rupert Morrison and Tony Crean – was created to help raise awareness for record stores that were suffering during the pandemic. It generated over £1 million in revenue and was awarded the IMPALA 2020 Outstanding Contribution Award and the AIM 2021 Indie Champion Award, and has been nominated for Music Week’s Music Consumer Innovation Award 2021.

Love Record Stores 2021 ambassador and Domino recording artist Georgia, said: “September 4th is the day!! The Love Record Stores list of exclusive vinyl products is out so you can start saving your £££s now and go and support our best and most beloved cultural institution- the record store! From Savage Gary, to Arlo Parks to Shame From Black Country, New Road to Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, there’s so much to get excited about. This last year or so has been tough for us all, especially for our independent shops and we’ve got to be there to help our musical community in whatever way we can. Buy a record for yourself – you deserve it! Buy a record for a friend, for a fan, for your little brother… a good record can change someone’s life forever!”

Click here to check out the full list of releases.