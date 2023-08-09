Max Lutkin launches agency after 13 years at Atlantic

Max Lutkin has announced the launch of a new music marketing consultancy service, Music Week can reveal.

Working under his own name, Lutkin will offer a range of campaign services to artists, labels and managers.

Lutkin has more than 15 years of experience in the industry and recently left Atlantic Records, where he was head of marketing. He began his career in 2008 as street team coordinator across Warner Music, before moving to Atlantic in 2010 as marketing coordinator. He became head of the department in 2020.

Lutkin’s notable recent campaigns include Maisie Peters, who hit No.1 with The Good Witch, Anne-Marie and Paolo Nutini. He has also overseen campaigns for a host of acts including Tion Wayne, Jess Glynne, Joel Corry, Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At The Disco, Paramore, Sia, James Blunt and The War On Drugs.

Max Lutkin said: “After 15 incredible years at Atlantic and Warner Music, I’m thrilled for this chapter in my career and to be able to bring my experience and expertise to new campaigns and partnerships with both new and established acts. I believe passionately in putting artists, their music and creativity first above all else and working in collaboration to bring their vision to life by truly understanding and representing their values and individual proposition.”

Lutkin added that he plans to adopt an innovative approach to campaigns.

“Providing artists with the platform to succeed on their terms, tell their stories and help forge successful long term careers through carefully considered bespoke strategies is fundamental to my philosophy,” he said.

Max Lutkin will offer services including artist development, campaign management, marketing and content strategy, community building, media buying and planning, team management, creative commissioning, audience development and social strategy.

Lutkin has already started building his roster, working with clients from across major and independent businesses.