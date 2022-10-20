MOBO Awards return to London for 25th edition

The MOBO Awards in association with Lucozade is to return to London next month, staging its 25th edition in the very city where its first took place in 1996.

Back then, the event was held at the Connaught Rooms in central London, but this year the star-studded celebration of Black music will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley on November 30.

Founder & CEO Kanya King MBE, who won the Strat at the Music Week Awards last year, said: "It's a proud moment to see MOBO Awards return to London for our big 25 year milestone, which will see us celebrating our legacy, as well as paying it forward to the biggest stars of the scene. Twenty-five years ago I put my house and sanity on the line to make the first MOBO Awards happen at the Connaught Rooms and what an incredible journey it has been.”

MOBO continues to rise and create a cultural and social footprint Kanya King

King added: “MOBO continues to rise and create a cultural and social footprint, it will continue to be an agent for positive change in arts, culture, music and society as a whole. Via our MOBOLISE mentoring platform we aim to truly create change, opportunities and equality in the workplace, to level the playing field at entry level all the way up to the boardroom, but there is still work to be done. Meanwhile our 25th anniversary show will be the biggest celebration we have ever created. I want MOBO to continue being a beacon for the best talent this country has to offer. Here's to the next 25 years!"

Tickets for this year’s event will be available from October 18, with VIP packages on sale from November 1. Details of broadcasting plans, hosts, performances and nominations are yet to be announced.

Lucozade is partnering with MOBO as the event’s main sponsor and will also sponsor the Best Song category.

Hannah Norbury, marketing director at Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I, said: “Our new long-term partnership with the MOBO Awards is grounded in our desire to recognise Black British talent and be a part of this major cultural moment. We welcome the opportunity to work with a company that is focused on being an agent for positive change as part of our mission to help people unlock their potential. We are excited by Kanya’s ambition for the 25th MOBO Awards to be bigger and better than ever as it celebrates a milestone anniversary.”

There is a MOBO special feature in the new edition of Music Week, on sale now.