MOBOLISE launches journalism apprenticeship scheme

MOBO’s emerging talent platform MOBOLISE has announced plans to bring more diverse voices into journalism.

Via a partnership with The Sun, MOBOLISE has launched an apprenticeship scheme aimed at broadening diversity among staff and in the title's showbusiness coverage, with a focus on music and culture of Black origin.

Two successful applicants will each receive a two-year contract with a competitive salary above the London living wage, plus coaching, mentoring and support. The apprentices will study for the NCTJ Diploma.

MOBOLISE was created to address the persistent systemic inequality in the workplace and is committed to bringing about genuine, enduring, and positive change Kanya King, MOBO

Kanya King, founder and CEO of MOBO, said: “At MOBOLISE, we recognise the crucial importance of fostering a diverse workforce in the media industry. MOBOLISE was created to address the persistent systemic inequality in the workplace and is committed to bringing about genuine, enduring, and positive change, one opportunity at a time. We welcome The Sun’s apprenticeship offering, which aligns perfectly with our mission to create a more diverse and equitable workforce in the media sector. This forms part of a longer term commitment we have with News UK, where we will be working together for the next two years and beyond.”

Victoria Newton, editor-in-chief of The Sun, added: "I'm incredibly excited by this new partnership with MOBOLISE. The MOBO Awards have led the way in diversifying the music industry, and I hope our new scheme will build on the terrific work we've already done bringing in fresh, new diverse talent to The Sun’s newsroom.

“The Sun’s Bizarre column is the home of showbiz and music news, breaking the biggest exclusives with interviews with the UK's top celebrities, and this new initiative will strengthen that further, taking us to an even wider audience.”