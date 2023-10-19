MTV EMAs cancelled out of 'abundance of caution'

The 2023 MTV EMAs have been cancelled as a result of the “devastating events in Israel and Gaza”, according to a statement.

It had been scheduled to take place in Paris on November 5, with performances from Anne-Marie, BTS’ Jung Kook, Rema, Coi Leray, David Guetta and the Kid Laroi, among others.

Organisers of the Europe Music Awards confirmed that the winning artists will receive their awards once the voting is concluded.

The 2023 MTV EMAs was scheduled to be broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries on Sunday, November 5 from Paris Nord Villepinte. The ceremony will return in November 2024.

In a statement on social media, the MTV EMAs said: “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.

“Voting is continuing and the winning artists will receive their MTV EMA Awards. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”